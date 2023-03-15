Videos by OutKick

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter weighed-in at 314 pounds at the NFL Combine at the beginning of March. He weighed-in at 323 pounds at his Pro Day on Wednesday.

There are a lot of factors that go into different weigh-ins, but if true, that is less-than ideal.

SOURCE: Georgia DT Jalen Carter will only do position drills at today’s pro-day. No 40 or other testing. Carter weighed in at 323 pounds, up 9 lbs from Combine. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 15, 2023

Jalen Carter, who is dealing with off-field issues stemming from a fatal incident involving a Bulldogs player and staffer on January 15, will appear in court on April 18. The NFL Draft is on April 27.

In the meantime, Carter’s draft stock is taking a hit due to multiple reasons. He was considered to be a potential top-five pick, but that may no longer be the case. Especially after his Pro Day performance.

Not only did Carter reportedly put on nearly 10 pounds in the span of two weeks, he seemed to struggle through the end of his drills. He looked pretty explosive out of the gate.

Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith working out in position drills. @nflnetwork #ugaproday pic.twitter.com/B40KoZSb9M — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) March 15, 2023

When the bags came out, the debate began. Some people believed that he showed decent burst for someone of his size, others felt that he looked slow and nonchalant.

#Chiefs DL Coach Joe Cullen leading here. Jalen Carter v bag. pic.twitter.com/iQRMOs80G5 — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 15, 2023

The real issues started to show when it came to quick, lateral movements. Sloppy is a good word.

In addition, according to Mark Schlabach, Carter did not finish his position drills because he was “cramping up and breathing heavily.” That, too, does not reflect well on his conditioning.

Jalen Carter is currently stretching at Georgia’s pro day



He didn’t have the best showing during DL drills pic.twitter.com/f7slMZ3CI0 — Ryan Kerley (@RyanCKerley) March 15, 2023

All of this goes to say that Jalen Carter’s Pro Day may have left NFL teams with more questions than answers. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus were all in attendance in Athens. They are all currently slated to pick in the Top 10.

Shot from a distance here, but from what I can tell #Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is the closest coach to Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith right.



Do with that information as you will. pic.twitter.com/KN1nJj1TRG — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) March 15, 2023

Could Wednesday, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding Carter’s legal troubles, deter them from taking a player who was once considered a lock for the No. 1 overall pick? Kirby Smart doesn’t think so.

Jalen Carter didn't speak at after Georgia's Pro Day today. I asked Head Coach Kirby Smart despite the off field issues with Jalen does he believe he's still a top pick in this years draft. pic.twitter.com/oUzYZ20V2g — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) March 15, 2023

A Pro Day performance is far less important than on-field tape. Jalen Carter has proven himself to be a force in the middle of the defensive line.

Is that enough? Only time will tell.