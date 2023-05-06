F1 Driver Pierre Gasly Flexes Better Reflexes Than Tyreek Hill In 1-On-1 Showdown

Videos by OutKick

The Formula 1 circus is in Miami this weekend. That means a lot of celebrities, athletes, and Croatian soccer bombshell Ivana Knoll are dropping by the circuit. One of the athletes on hand was Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Makes sense. The circuit for the Miami Grand Prix — the Miami International Autodrome — is situated in the Hard Rock Stadium Parking lot.

On Friday, Hill was a guest of F1 team Alpine and could be seen hanging in their garage during practice sessions.

There was a lot of speed in that garage…

He also got a chance to hang out with Alpine driver Pierre Gasly. The Dolphins wideout helped warm up the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner before he hit the track. Hill checked out Gasly’s signature reaction-time exercise in which he quickly catches tennis balls dropped by his physiotherapist.

Hill gave it a try, and when you see him — an elite NFL player — give it a go, and then you see Gasly’s reactions that much more impressive.

The difference in reflex time between Tyreek Hill and Pierre Gasly is actually insanepic.twitter.com/dddtOLw12s — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 6, 2023

That exercise helps with reaction times. F1 drivers need quick reflexes to launch off the line the second the lights go out or to avoid a crash. Gasly’s reflexes are lightning-fast.

Did Gasly And Ocon Get A Bump From Tyreek Hill?

Perhaps that extra round of practice with Tyreek Hill helped because Gasly had his best qualifying session of the season the next day.

After a nightmare weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Gasly will start P5 on the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. His teammate Esteban Ocon will be a few spots behind him in P8.

This is just the second race this season that both Alpines have started a Grand Prix in the top 10 this season.

So… does that man Tyreek Hill needs to show up to more races?

I mean, it’s worth a shot! Someone at Alpine needs to book his tickets for the upcoming Imola, Monaco, and Spain tripleheader.

