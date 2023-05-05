Lewis Hamilton Slams Parental Rights In Education Act He Clearly Doesn’t Understand Ahead Of Miami GP

Videos by OutKick

Mercedes‘ Lewis Hamilton talked about Florida’s Parental Rights In Education Act and tipped his hand as yet another person who misunderstands its intent. It appears he even went so far as to compare the law to policies seen in — would you believe? — Saudi Arabia.

Seriously.

“It’s not good at all,” Hamilton said ahead Miami Grand Prix. “I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm and push back. I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet. It’s no different to when we were in Saudi.”

Now, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt for a moment. He could mean wearing his rainbow helmet will be “no different” from when he raced with it in Saudi Arabia this season. However, Hamilton has used that same helmet design at every race this season (I checked; you’re welcome).

If he truly meant that Florida’s law — which prohibits teaching kids in kindergarten through third grade about sexuality and gender identity (if anything, it’s wild we needed a law for that in the first place) — is as bad as the draconian and down-right heinous anti-LGBT policies in place Saudi Arabia, that is a blistering-hot take.

Lewis, the idea is not teaching 7-year-olds about sex. It’s about parents having more control over what their kids are being taught.

No one is being killed or imprisoned. They’re not the same. They’re not even in the same stratosphere.

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton walks through the paddock before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (Photo by Joe Portlock – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton Said Decision On Racing In Florida Isn’t His

It’s okay though, he said he read articles about the law. We all know how accurate most of those from mainstream media outlets were, so that’s good.

“I did hear and have read about some of the decisions that have been made in government here and I do not agree with it and I do not support it,” Hamilton said. I really do continue to stand with the LGBTQ community and I’m wearing a rainbow flag on my helmet this weekend and I just really want to continue to support the community here and let them know I stand with them and I hope they continue to fight against it.

Then someone asked Hamilton if he thought F1 shouldn’t race in Florida to protest the law. I people call this “pulling a Manfred.”

“It’s not for me to decide something like that,” the 7-time champion said.

Hamilton Echoed Media Misinformation About The Law

“It’s not the people of Miami that are making these decisions, it’s the people in government and that’s the issue,” Hamilton said. “I think, hopefully, all I can do – the sport is going to be here whether I am or not – but the least I can do is just continue to be supportive and just being here and having that on my helmet, hopefully that speaks well to the subject.”

Great job mainstream media. You’ve got one of the biggest, most-influential athletes in the world regurgitating the erroneous, ill-informed, and even nefariously misleading talking points you pumped in front of people’s faces about the Parental Rights In Education Act.

Hamilton is very active politically. That’s fine, and he has done some great things. However, if you’re going to be doing that, the least you can do is be properly informed. Not spitting left-wing propagandist talking points.

