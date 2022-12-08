Fans Demands MLB Apologize For Moving All-Star Game Out Of Georgia

Throughout 2020 and into 2021, MLB, like most corporations and sports leagues, became overtly politicized.

The most obvious result of this politicization was the inexcusable decision to move the 2021 MLB All Star Game out of Atlanta.

This was created by misinformation from political activists like Stacey Abrams and purposeful lies from the President of the United States.

They, offensively and inaccurately, claimed that Georgia’s election integrity bill was akin to “Jim Crow on steroids.” That advocacy helped push a politically inept MLB to bow to their whims and move the game to Colorado.

Of course, they ignored that Colorado had similar or stricter voting laws than Georgia in many cases.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred recently defended his decision, despite the lack of evidence.

READ: ROB MANFRED SAYS HE WOULD MAKE THE ‘SAME DECISION’ TO MOVE ALL-STAR GAME OUT OF ATLANTA

But some fans have refused to take MLB’s politically motivated absurdity lying down.

One group set up digital billboards at the winter meetings in San Diego, demanding apologies from the league.

🚨🚨🚨



We sent a mobile billboard and digital ads to the @MLB winter meetings in San Diego calling on them to APOLOGIZE for lying about Georgia’s election integrity law. pic.twitter.com/b036sVe8OR — Jason Snead (@jasonwsnead) December 5, 2022

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. (Getty Images)

MLB Apology Extremely Unlikely

Getting an apology from Manfred is extremely unlikely, no matter how angry fans are with the league.

Top corporate executives like him rarely apologize for making politically motivated mistakes, especially when those mistakes benefit the left.

Their hypocrisy and commitment to prioritizing left wing activism over reality is nearly unmatched.

Manfred is, of course, a member at August National Golf Club in Georgia. Somehow he didn’t care enough about the election integrity bill to renounce his membership there.

He also doesn’t care that Georgia voter turnout continues to outpace other states.

READ: GEORGIA VOTING EXCEEDS NATIONAL AVERAGE AFTER ‘JIM CROW 2.0’ CRITICISM

MLB can never admit wrongdoing, because that would anger liberal sportswriters on Twitter. The same sportswriters who helped Abrams and Biden pressure the league into action.

Manfred and MLB live in fear of negative PR, but only from one side.

Until that changes, we’ll likely see more indefensible, hypocritical decisions that are never renounced.