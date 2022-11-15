Georgia Voting Exceeds National Average After ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ Criticism

Voting turnout in Georgia in the recently completed midterms far exceeded the national average. In a sane world, this would finally put to rest the repetitive, nonsensical misinformation on the law.

But of course, sanity no longer dominates American popular discourse.

In 2021, Georgia passed the Election Integrity Act, which made some small changes to existing laws. Primarily, it enhanced ID requirements for absentee voting, regulated drop boxes and moved up ballot requests by one week.

For these crimes, politicians and media analysts across the country declared it a crime of voter suppression.

READ: ABC’S DONNA BRAZILE DUBS GEORGIA VOTING LAW ‘JIM CROW’ DESPITE RECORD TURNOUT

Joe Biden called it “Jim Crow 2.0,” proving yet again that he has absolutely no idea what he’s talking about.

So how did “Jim Crow 2.0” go in 2022? Well Georgia reached 52.7% voter turnout while the national average was just 46.9%.

Whoops!

The desperate lying by activist Stacey Abrams also helped convince MLB to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 08: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wipes her eye during a concession speech to supporters during an election-night party on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. She falsely claimed turnout would affected by voting laws.(Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Naturally, MLB’s ignored the results afterwards.

READ: MLB IGNORES GEORGIA VOTING SURGE AFTER CITING VOTER SUPPRESSION FOR MOVING ALL-STAR GAME

Voting Results Don’t Matter to the Left

At this point it’s no surprise that the left is willing to ignore reality. Reality denial has become an important part of their political playbook.

Whether it’s transgender activism, voting, or COVID policy, putting politics ahead of objective truth is now ingrained theology.

Just last week, election deniers on MSNBC even refused to say that Georgia’s election was “fair.”

California’s turnout is expected to be just 43%, even with universal mail in voting and no voter ID requirements.

Georgia’s 10 points higher.

But no one will correct their mistakes, apologize and rescind their criticisms. They’ll just ignore it ever happened and move on to their next activist issue.

This is why corporations who bow to their whims inevitably hurt themselves. They alienate fans and viewers to appease incompetent liars who have no accountability.

Georgia voting is just the latest example of the industrial left’s commitment to absurdity. Just like the midterms being about “defending democracy” and “defeating fascism.” Their nonsensical buzzwords to appeal to their misinformed base.

Who knows what their next target will be?