ABC’s Donna Brazile Dubs Georgia Voting Law ‘Jim Crow’ Despite Record Turnout

ABC “News” analyst Donna Brazile continues to spread baseless racial hysteria in response to voting laws in Georgia.

Sunday, Brazile declared the state’s voter requirement law a revamped form of “Jim Crow” during an appearance on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

“It is, unfortunately, it is Jim Crow,” Brazile said.

There are many African Americans and others, young people especially, who are going out to vote and they are being challenged,” Brazile tried to argue.

ABC "analyst" Donna Brazile called the new Georgia voting law "Jim Crow" this morning. She said the law restricts black voters and will decrease the vote.



Uhm, early voting in Georgia continues to set records. Early voting Friday was up 51% from 2018.https://t.co/18rzsyqghY https://t.co/UK4qVHF3wf — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 23, 2022

Donna Brazile and Joe Biden have deemed the Georgia voting law “Jim Crow” – and even “Jim Eagle.” Yet the response from Georgians greatly contradicts this talking point.

Early voter turnout in Georgia has outpaced 2018 among all demographics, including black voters. On Friday, the state recorded a record-high turnout with a 51% increase from 2018.

The Georgia Secretary of State reported the following:

Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day five of Early Voting. As of Saturday morning, approximately 660K Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person Early Voting, with 140,166 showing up on Friday, October 21th. Friday’s total marks a 51% increase from day five of 2018 midterm Early Voting and is only 18% less than the total of day five of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. Totals have remained within striking distance of the 2020 Presidential election turnout and have shattered previous midterm turnout records by 50% or greater during every day of Early Voting this week.

Modern-day Jim Crow, hey?

Elsewhere, 2016 and 2018 election deniers Stacey Abrams and Joy Reid have stoked the same fear as Brazile. In May, Abrams appeared on MSNBC with Reid to declare Georgia “ground zero” for racist voting laws, dubbing it “Jim Crow version 2.0.”

FYI, Abrams made this claim one week after Georgia officials counted 857,000 early ballots for the state’s primary election, three times as many as in 2018.

I know, facts do not matter.

Abrams, Reid, Brazile, and Biden are lying. The Georgia voting law is neither racist nor restrictive. It’s a myth, a continuation of a ploy to inject race where it does not fit for political gain.

Still, if you one is going to lie about the law, we recommend you dub it “Jim Crow on Steroids” rather than “Jim Eagle” or “Jim Crow 2.0.”

A lie sounds better with extra emphasis.