Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Drops Bombshell, Announces He’ll Retire In 2025 After Contract Expires

Videos by OutKick

NFL fans, enjoy Tyreek Hill while you’ve got him because the clock is ticking on his retirement.

Tyreek Hill, one of the game’s most explosive wideouts (possibly ever), hit Dolphins Nation and the NFL with a bombshell comment on Wednesday, announcing that he’ll be retiring in 2025.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Speaking on Sports Radio 810 WHB with former teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter, Hill clearly stated that after his contract with the Miami Dolphins runs up, he’ll be hanging up his cleats for good.

Hill said he’s content with setting his cut-off at 10 seasons in the NFL. He also factored in that he’ll be 32 in 2025 when his four-year, $120 million deal with Miami ends, which is a reasonable age for a skill player of Tyreek’s caliber.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

While most Dolphins fans would balk at the idea of losing Hill after watching him rack up 119 catches, seven touchdowns and over 1,700 receiving yards, Hill’s game plan didn’t sound half bad.

“I’m going for 10, man. I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I’m gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side,” said Hill. “I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Hill could still be one of the fastest players in the NFL at 32 but the wideout is opting to give his creaking knees a break and focus on his gaming career instead.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 13: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

“So I really want to get into like the gaming space. I really want to get huge in that and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now. I’m using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn’t launched yet.

“It should launch by the end of this month. I’m gonna just sign like different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors.”

Hill also snuck in some ribbing at his old team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?” he added.

“Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day.”

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Losing Hill will inevitably be disconcerting for the Dolphins, but with a “secondary” receiver like Jaylen Waddle ready to take the reins, Miami and Mike McDaniel’s offense will remain in good hands.

Think Tyreek Hill will retire in 2025? Let us know in the comments.