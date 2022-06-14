Two More Lawsuits To Be Filed Against Deshaun Watson, Bringing Count to 26

After facing a tough week on the cusp of a breaking New York Times report unearthed new details on Deshaun Watson’s legal battle against 24 massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct, two more lawsuits are reportedly being filed against the Cleveland Browns QB alleging inappropriate contact instigated by Watson. The 26-year-old was previously cleared of any criminal charges.

Multiple outlets report that attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the 24 current complainants, will also handle the two additional lawsuits.

THIS IS A CONTINUED DISASTER FOR DESHAUN WATSON, CLAY TRAVIS SAYS

“Legal woes continue for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson as attorney Tony Buzbee is in the process of filing two more lawsuits against the embattled NFL star,” reports KPRC2 in Houston. “The amount of accusers is rising after more women come forward, claiming that Watson had inappropriate contact with them during massage therapy sessions.”

Jenny Vrentas’ report for the Times stated that Watson had met with roughly 66 massage therapists in a 17-month window between 2019-2021. Additional detailing from the report also highlighted the various communications that Watson used to lure in the women, with some visiting The Houston, a residence frequented by Houston Texans staff.

One of the accounts from the report alleges that the Houstonian concierge directed her to a room registered to a Texans staff member, though Watson claims that it did not belong to him.

Watson was also in hot water for offering pre-mature NDAs as part of the massage appointments after one woman threatened to go public with text interactions.

Further speculation notes that Watson may not only be facing fines from the League as part of the legal conflict but potentially land on the commissioner’s exempt list as a punishment from the NFL looms.

With new lawsuits pouring in from week to week, Cleveland’s expectations of watching their $230 million quarterback hit the field in September continue to wane.

