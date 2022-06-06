24th Suit Alleging Deshaun Watson Sexual Misconduct Has Officially Been Filed

And now there are 24 women claiming Deshaun Watson engaged in sexual misconduct during massages.

“The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those made by many of the other victims,” Tony Buzbee, attorney for the plaintiff, said in a statement Monday.

The 24th civil suit was filed in Harris County, TX., mere days after the 23rd suit was filed in the same venue. This suit, like some of the others, recounts a massage session in which the current Cleveland Browns quarterback “demanded” a massage therapist “work on his inner thighs and quadriceps” and eventually became “aggressive” that that session focus “higher and higher into his inner thighs.”

The session allegedly happened on Aug. 9, 2020.

“As plaintiff attempted to focus on getting the massage completed, at some point, Watson got an erection, causing the towel to fall off,” the suit claims. “By this point Watson was now completely naked and exposed. Watson then started to masturbate.”

Plaintiff alleged she immediately stopped massaging and Watson said, “Relax, it’s okay to touch it.”

Plaintiff refused, per the suit.

The suit claims in graphic detail that Watson stood up and continued to masturbate until he reached climax and some of the results of that got on the plaintiff’s chest and face.

The suit claims the plaintiff told a close friend of the encounter and there were no further massage sessions between the plaintiff and Watson.

“She shortly thereafter quit massage therapy,” the suit reads.

The suit also calls out Watson attorney Rusty Hardin for claiming that “happy endings” are common to some massage sessions and that is not illegal.

“The public comments made by Watson’s defense team evidence a belief system that explain Watson’s conduct:” the suit reads. “When Watson contacts a random massage therapist on Instagram for a massage, unbeknownst to the therapist, Watson is wanting more than a massage — his “thing” is using his celebrity to make a massage session into something more.”

When he filed a 23rd lawsuit against Deshaun Watson on behalf of another massage therapist, Buzbee claimed this one was already in the works.

Watson has claimed his total innocence in all these matters, said he’s never disrespected any woman, and “no regrets” about any massage episodes. Two Texas grand juries have declined to return criminal indictments against Watson, leaving the matter to civil courts.

Both these new suits come little over a week after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL was ‘nearing the end of the investigative period’ of a Watson investigation and would soon turn the matter over to independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson.

It’s not known how or if the allegations in the new suits will impact the NFL’s investigation or its timeline for deciding on Watson’s discipline. The league’s investigators interviewed Watson for three days two weeks ago and told Watson lawyer Rusty Hardin they’d likely want to talk to him again.

It is not known if investigators have talked to the alleged victims, although that had not happened as of last month.

Watson can be suspended, fined or both, for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. The policy requires no criminal or even civil outcome for punishment to be administered. If Watson is sanctioned he’ll have the chance to appeal, at which time Goodell or his designee can amend the sanctions in any way they see fit.

The Cleveland Browns, which traded three first-round draft picks for Watson in March and later gave him a five-year, $230 million contract, have Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett on their roster. The team, however, has been trying to trade Mayfield, who has no intention of playing for them again regardless of whether Watson is suspended.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Watson’s additional lawsuit a week ago and his comfort level with the player.

“I’m going to let the legal process play out,” Stefanski said.

New Cleveland teammate Myles Garrett was similarly asked about Watson — probably because Watson isn’t talking — and took the only path that makes any real sense.

“I don’t know what happened, you don’t know what happened, no one knows what happened except for the people in that room,” Garrett said of the allegations against Watson. “I can’t move based on hearsay.

“I’m not the judge, I’m not the jury, I’m not the executioner.”

