Deshaun Watson’s Attorney Reminds Everyone ‘Happy Endings’ Aren’t A Crime

Rusty Hardin, attorney for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, spent his Friday reminding radio listeners that if a masseuse happens to enhance your experience on his or her own resulting in more than the average form of stress relief, that is not a crime.

In other words, “happy endings” are fair game.

Hardin joined Houston’s SportsRadio 610 with Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast to defend Watson, who previously offered 22 women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massages (that number has since grown to 24) $100,000 each to settle their lawsuit.

As Hardin tells it, an extra rub here or tug there is somewhat common place and does not make Watson guilty of any crime.

“I don’t know how many men are out there now that have had a massage that perhaps, occasionally there was a happy ending,” commented Hardin. “Maybe there’s nobody in your listening audience that’s happened to.

“I do want to point out, if it has happened, it’s not a crime.”

Deshaun Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin ended his interview with @SethCPayne & @SeanTPendergast this morning reminding the audience that "happy endings" to massages are not necessarily illegal. https://t.co/dkWBghW7Eg pic.twitter.com/V0nOq1PeAi — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) June 3, 2022

The attorney went on to explain that the act itself is only criminal if the sex act was solicited and paid for. “Unless you are paying somebody extra or so to give you some time of sexual activity, it’s not a crime,” Hardin said.

He then added that since this is not a criminal offense, it’s just another reason why Watson will be vindicated.

“Doing something or saying something or being a way that makes you uncomfortable is not a crime,” added Hardin. “We’ve had two grand juries find that and nobody seems to want to listen.”

Watson was traded to Cleveland in March and immediately signed a five-year $230 million contract that’s fully guaranteed. In an effort by both sides to reach a resolution surrounding whether or not he’ll be suspended, Watson and his representatives met with commissioner Roger Goodell and other NFL officials in late May.

Speculation around the league persists that Watson will likely be suspended for at least a portion of the 2022 season. A decision is expected before training camp in July.

Watson probably shouldn’t expect a happy ending.

