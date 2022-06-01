in NFL, OutKick 360, Sports

Will Baker Mayfield Play If Watson Gets Suspended? OutKick 360 Discusses



The Cleveland Browns reportedly have no plans to cut Baker Mayfield, but could he play if Deshaun Watson is suspended?

BAKER MAYFIELD, BROWNS STILL STUCK IN PRO FOOTBALL PURGATORY

OutKick 360 discussed with Hall of Fame contributor John McClain on Tuesday.

DESHAUN WATSON FACES 23RD LAWSUIT FROM WOMAN CLAIMING SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Watch what the group had to say below, and watch Tuesday’s full episode by clicking here.

Baker MayfieldChad WithrowDeshaun WatsonJohn McClainJonathan HuttonOutKick 360Paul Kuharsky

Written by OutKick Flash

