Houston Texans Could Be In Crosshairs Of Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

One day after a published report suggested at least one Houston Texans employee helped former quarterback Deshaun Watson in his search for massages by providing a nondisclosure agreement form he used to carry to massages, the attorney for the alleged victims is vowing to add the NFL team to the suits.

Tony Buzbee, who represents 24 women — all of them massage therapists who claim Watson engaged in sexual misconduct and in some cases sexual abuse — said in a statement the Texans are in his legal crosshairs now.

Here is the statement from Buzbee:

“Based on what we have learned from the Houston Police Department, we will soon be joining the Houston Texans organization and others as defendants in the ongoing lawsuits against Deshaun Watson.

“Our team has thoroughly vetted each case. We are considering many others. These women are the true heroes in this sordid story.

“What has become clear is the Houston Texans organization and their contracting ‘massage therapy company’ facilitated Deshaun Watson’s conduct.

“In many of these cases, the Texans organization provided the opportunity for this conduct to occur. We believe the Texans organization was well aware of Watson’s issues, but failed to act. They knew or certainly should have known.

“The Houston Texans organization provided rooms for Watson at the high-end Houstonian hotel for his ‘massages;’ the Texans also provided massage tables and other support for Watson’s proclivities — ostensibly to protect their ‘asset.’

“We intend to make sure all involved in Watson’s conduct are held accountable, in addition and including Watson himself.”

The Texans were not immediately available for comment. The Texans did initially respond to the first suits in 2021 with a statement that read in part: “We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously.”

No legal action has been filed against the Texans in Harris County, TX., yet. But the last time Buzbee said he was filing new suits on behalf of new litigants alleging misconduct by Watson, he did exactly that within a few days.

Former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson (4) participates in warmups prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo via Getty Images)

Watson has denied all the allegations and two Texas grand juries declined to return criminal indictments against the quarterback.

Watson was then traded from the Texans to the Cleveland Browns for three first-round draft picks. The Browns signed him to a record 5-year, $230 million contract.

The NFL has been conducting an investigation of Watson to see if he violated the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. It is unclear if the latest lawsuits and recent claims made in a New York Times article that the Texans security chief provided Watson with an NDA form will be included in the investigation.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero