Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Declines To Comment On New Allegations Against Deshaun Watson

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to comment Wednesday concerning the New York Times report detailing new allegations against quarterback Deshaun Watson.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski will continue to let the legal process play out with Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/xSRgYRRSMy — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 8, 2022

“I think for me, I’m going to be respectful of the investigation, of the legal proceedings and let that play out,” Stefanski said after practice.

According to the Times, Watson hired at least 66 different massage therapists, all women, between fall 2019 and spring 2021. The report comes after two more lawsuits were filed in the last week alleging that Watson committed sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. There are now 24 civil cases open against Watson.

NYT REPORT SHOWS DAMNING DETAILS ON TEXANS’ INVOLVEMENT IN DESHAUN WATSON CASE

The Times reports that “most of the women Watson saw for massages did not sue or call the police.” The report adds that “even some who did not complain said Watson came looking for sex.” Stefanski elected not to comment on the new allegations, saying the Browns would continue to let the legal situation play out before commenting further.

Asked if Watson’s starting job had been affected by the new allegations, Stefanski once again declined to comment.

“We’re here making sure we get a good practice in; the guys did a nice job out there today. I’m not going to comment past that,” Stefanski said. “We’ll be respectful of the process, be respectful of the legal proceedings.”

Two Texas grand juries have declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints filed by 10 women, per NFL.com. Watson, 26, has continued to deny the allegations and still faces potential discipline from the NFL. Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league is nearing the end of the investigation into Watson, but has no definite timetable for a decision to be made.

Watson inked a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal after being traded to Cleveland from Houston in March. Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield remains on the roster even after requesting a trade from the Browns. It was reported Wednesday that Mayfield was excused from attending Browns minicamp, a mutual decision from both parties.

