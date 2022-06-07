This Is A Continued Disaster For Deshaun Watson, Clay Travis says

Clay Travis reacted to the now 24th allegation against Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct, questioning what will happen with his contract with the Cleveland Browns.

The OutKick founder noted that he would be surprised if Watson got to play for the Browns in the 2022 season, especially due to the fact that he hasn’t tried to countersue or settle the claims with any of these women who have spoken out against him.

“[Deshaun Watson] has virtually zero significant defense that he can offer in this situation,” Travis said.

