Twitter Forced To Reverse ‘Rigged Social Media Game’: Clay Travis

OutKick founder Clay Travis joined ‘Fox & Friends,’ arguing that Twitter changes have proven conservative arguments that the platform was designed to benefit the left.

But with Elon Musk’s deal, things could be changing.

“It’s not just conservatives gaining, it’s left-wingers losing,” Travis said.

“I’m up almost 20,000 Twitter followers in basically the 48 hours since it was announced that Elon Musk was going to be buying Twitter,” he said.

“This is abnormal. I haven’t seen any follower account surge like this in years and really haven’t ever seen anything like this.”

