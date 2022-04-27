Clay Travis: Sudden Rise In Twitter Followers Shows Elon Musk’s Quick Impact

The left has always been big on censorship, “keeping people from saying what they really believe,” OutKick founder Clay Travis said.

Now that Elon Musk has bought Twitter, though, that’s all about to change. And man, as Clay has noted, the blue checkmark brigade (a.k.a., much of the mainstream media) has gone off the deep end.

Of course, it’s a nice change for those who support the idea of not always having to think exactly like the mob, no?

“In the 24 hours since Twitter’s purchase by Elon Musk was announced, I have added over 10,000 Twitter followers,” Clay says in his latest OutKick the Show. “Now to put that into context for you — I’m not obsessed with Twitter counts or follow counts in general — but you do notice when suddenly you are adding thousands of Twitter followers..

“The last time that I added 10,000 or more Twitter followers in a day, to my knowledge, was when I said that I supported the First Amendment and boobs on CNN, which I believe has been five years ago now.

“So it’s been five years since I’ve had a day where I’ve added as many Twitter followers as I have in the last 24 hours.”

That’s probably not a coincidence.

“I think what’s gonna happen now is, since Twitter has been sold to Elon Musk, I think a lot of people who have been regulating what is and what is not allowed to trend, what is and what is not allowed to circulate freely on social media, a lot of those same guards going to be lifted,” Clay said.

In short, it’s already clear Musk’s purchase of Twitter is making a significant impact when it comes to the marketplace of ideas.

“At least in theory, it’s allowing my account to circulate than it might have before,” Clay said.

For more on that very topic, check out Clay’s full take below.