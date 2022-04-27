Conservatives Experiencing Massive Follower Spikes After Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover is going precisely the way those who have had the loudest voices feared.

They’re losing followers, while those who don’t adhere to their exact way of thinking are picking up steam.

OutKick founder Clay Travis mentioned his own spike on OutKick the Show on Tuesday, saying his follower count increased by about 10,000 following the Musk news.

That seems to be the rule, particularly among conservatives, as the New York Post reported.

For instance, Donald Trump Jr. gained 87,296 new followers on Tuesday, followed by the whopping number of 119,022 newbies on Wednesday.

“While I’m awesome and totally deserving of 87,000 new followers a day it seems that someone took the shackles off my account,” former Trump Jr. wrote.

“Wonder if they’re burning the evidence before new mgmt comes in?”

Many other politically conservative voices have made similar claims, and talk-show host Dana Loesch doesn’t think any of this is happening just by chance.

“Noticing an increase in followers and engagement after losing huge chunks (or static follower count for weeks on end) for the past few years,” she wrote. “Also seeing tweets from people I whose accounts I never see and am not having to refollow other conservatives repeatedly.

“It’s too soon for Musk to have done this but I’m wondering if something was changed by those seeking to minimize their fingerprint ahead of potential transparency.”

Of course, liberal voices have been at the other end of the spectrum, threatening to leave Twitter, or at the very least, announcing that they have seen a decrease in Twitter followers.

Oh, one other thing. Musk’s takeover is also expected to be horrible news for bots.

“Way back in 2017, CNBC reported that ‘as many as 48 million Twitter accounts aren’t people.’ But Musk plans to change that,” the Daily Wire noted. “Last week, he tweeted: ‘If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!'”