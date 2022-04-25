Best Of Elon Musk Buying Twitter Meltdowns

After years of treating Twitter as their rigged playground, the Twitter blue checkmarks got a dose of reality Monday after it was announced Elon Musk was buying the social media app. After weeks of crying over just the thought of Musk’s $54.20 per share offer, reality struck Monday afternoon when the company’s board did the smart thing and sold to the billionaire.

Musk will pay approximately $46.5 billion to complete the transaction which also includes $25.5 billion in debt and margin loan financing along with $21 billion in equity financing, according to Fox Business.

But you’re not here for the deal details. You’re here to see blue checkmarks melt as they process what has happened to their cherished social media app where hated political rivals would be banned — Donald Trump says he won’t return to Twitter even if Musk removes his block.

The richest person on the planet being obsessed with Twitter is sad as hell, man. — Pablo Torre (@PabloTorre) April 25, 2022

From Little Red Lying Hood Jen Psaki to companies like The Verge, there were emotional outbursts Monday that show fear over what Big Bad Elon will do with his new toy. “Our concerns are not new,” Little Red Lying Hood said Monday.

“The president has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter and others, to spread misinformation.”

Ahh, but the president, Kamala, and others didn’t seem to have concerns when they spread Jussie Smollett misinformation. In fact, Kamala’s tweet about Jussie going through “an attempted modern day lynching” is still live on Twitter.

Ah yes, the president wants to hold tech platforms accountable.

Give me those tears, Jen!

Psaki is asked for the White House's reaction to Elon Musk buying Twitter, including if they're concerned that Trump might be back on the platform: "The President … has long argued that tech platforms must be held accountable for the harms they cause." pic.twitter.com/sUMsGcmJs1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 25, 2022

Some gay radio host says Twitter won’t be a safe place under @elonmusk. The host doesn’t appear to take issue with Saudi Arabian oligarchs owning large shares of the company, despite the kingdom’s persecution of gays & other minorities under Sharia. pic.twitter.com/n08Wg9lXqa — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 25, 2022

Don’t worry, I can do it for you Verge. — Elon Musk 💭 (@eIonnnuskk) April 25, 2022

I will be documenting some of the illiberal, undemocratic reactions to the news that Twitter is set to accept @elonmusk’s offer to buy the platform. A Virginia Democrat political operative is afraid the former US president will be allowed back: https://t.co/gOmVSqaUm7 pic.twitter.com/MExjLQgW1k — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 25, 2022

Realistically, I'm probably not going to leave Twitter if Musk buys it, but I will block The Babylon Bee the second he unbans it. It'll be the most hustle I ever put into something in my life. — Giovanni Colantonio (@MarioPrime) April 25, 2022

At its root, @ElonMusk wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs right. It’s about white power. The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist. He’s upset that Twitter won’t allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That’s his definition of free speech. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 25, 2022

If Musk buys Twitter, this gal is deleting the bird app from her devices immediately. No way in hell I'm giving that asshat my business. — Jan Brown, blocked by Premier Houston (@writenrun) April 24, 2022

When oligarchs talk about freedom, beware. For Jeff Bezos, it means his freedom to set prices. For Jamie Dimon, it means his freedom to consolidate the banking industry. For Elon Musk, it means his freedom to set the terms of political debate. Don't get it confused. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 25, 2022

Welcome back to Twitter, Donald Trump!

(Brace yourselves, America.) https://t.co/hrzvegeMNt — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 25, 2022

Just saw a bumblebee. Also my foot hurts. $44 billion for this amazing communicative platform! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 25, 2022

Well what a Monday morning on Twitter… So now that Twitter is being sold, anyone want to take bets on when we can expect Trump be back on here? *sigh* https://t.co/awVAqy6ysM — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) April 25, 2022

The ACLU is in full meltdown mode over Elon Musk buying Twitter:

“While Elon Musk is an ACLU card-carrying member and one of our most significant supporters, there’s a lot of danger having so much power in the hands of any one individual. In today’s world, a small handful of private tech companies — including Twitter — play a profound and unique role in enabling our right to express ourselves online. Social media is a critical tool used to share ideas, express opinions, and consume information that has real-life impacts in discourse in the offline world. We should be worried about any powerful central actor, whether it’s a government or any wealthy individual — even if it’s an ACLU member — having so much control over the boundaries of our political speech online.”

For those leaving @twitter after this @elonmusk deal with the devil goes thru, make sure you download an archive of everything you’ve contributed to this space. You had a good run, Twitter! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 25, 2022

Bruce Wayne did the same thing Elon Musk is doing except Bruce Wayne did it to maintain the ILLUSION that he was a selfish, destructive asshole. pic.twitter.com/cwUuye27WR — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) April 25, 2022

I’ll stick around a bit to see what kind of crazy shit he is going to do/change, but I have no desire to post on here with a dangerous asshole like Elon Musk as owner, whose gargantuan ego, bullshit, selective “free speech” nonsense & fucked up thought processes are not for me. — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) April 25, 2022

No problem with allowing free speech, @elonmusk. It’s the hiding of the identity of the person talking that has made this place a total dumpster fire. Lack of freedom won’t kill your investment. @ElonsAnIdiot51032 will. https://t.co/7wguntK6RJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 25, 2022