Best Of Elon Musk Buying Twitter Meltdowns

After years of treating Twitter as their rigged playground, the Twitter blue checkmarks got a dose of reality Monday after it was announced Elon Musk was buying the social media app. After weeks of crying over just the thought of Musk’s $54.20 per share offer, reality struck Monday afternoon when the company’s board did the smart thing and sold to the billionaire.

Musk will pay approximately $46.5 billion to complete the transaction which also includes $25.5 billion in debt and margin loan financing along with $21 billion in equity financing, according to Fox Business.

But you’re not here for the deal details. You’re here to see blue checkmarks melt as they process what has happened to their cherished social media app where hated political rivals would be banned — Donald Trump says he won’t return to Twitter even if Musk removes his block.

From Little Red Lying Hood Jen Psaki to companies like The Verge, there were emotional outbursts Monday that show fear over what Big Bad Elon will do with his new toy. “Our concerns are not new,” Little Red Lying Hood said Monday.

“The president has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter and others, to spread misinformation.”

Ahh, but the president, Kamala, and others didn’t seem to have concerns when they spread Jussie Smollett misinformation. In fact, Kamala’s tweet about Jussie going through “an attempted modern day lynching” is still live on Twitter.

Ah yes, the president wants to hold tech platforms accountable.

Give me those tears, Jen!

The ACLU is in full meltdown mode over Elon Musk buying Twitter:

“While Elon Musk is an ACLU card-carrying member and one of our most significant supporters, there’s a lot of danger having so much power in the hands of any one individual. In today’s world, a small handful of private tech companies — including Twitter — play a profound and unique role in enabling our right to express ourselves online. Social media is a critical tool used to share ideas, express opinions, and consume information that has real-life impacts in discourse in the offline world. We should be worried about any powerful central actor, whether it’s a government or any wealthy individual — even if it’s an ACLU member — having so much control over the boundaries of our political speech online.”

