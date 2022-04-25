Trump Reveals If He Will Start Using Twitter Again

People want The Don to return to Twitter, but the former president is staying put on TRUTH Social for now.

After Elon Musk essentially eliminated the restrictions on free speech imposed by the heads of Twitter by purchasing the platform, users wondered when the return of former president Donald J. Trump’s account would be announced as a step toward permitting all speech.

Trump spoke with Fox News on Monday as the Musk-Twitter news escalated and stated that he would remain off Twitter, pending reinstatement of this personal account, in favor of using his Trump Media & Technology Group-backed TRUTH Social.

As reported by Fox News Digital, Trump “will formally join his own TRUTH Social over the next seven days, as planned” to lure more individuals onto the platform.

“I am not going on Twitter; I am going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump said to Fox News.

TRUTH Social was developed as a response to Twitter’s frequent banning of conservative figures as an endeavor to promote a free speech-focused space.

“I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH,” Trump commented.

Trump told Fox that Musk’s nearly $60 billion acquisition of Twitter is a step in the right direction for the platform.

He added, “Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Trump has been adamant about remaining on TRUTH Social for the foreseeable future to cultivate the hands-off mission statement in the fight against Big Tech.

“We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter,” Trump stated. “Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can.

“The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter.”

Trump was indefinitely suspended from Twitter after critics accused the former president of fomenting the January 6 riots with his online activity.

Going against the longstanding disdain toward Trump by blue checkmarks, new Twitter chief Elon Musk reiterated that the philosophy of free speech rests in permitting users from all sides of the political spectrum to engage in the contemporary social dialogue.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.”

