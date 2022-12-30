Taulia Tagovailoa Shares Thoughts On Whether Or Not Brother Tua Will Quit Football: ‘I Want Him To Be Safe’

Tua Tagovailoa’s future in the NFL is in question, at least that’s the storyline many in the media are pushing after the Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered his second concussion of the season on Christmas.

Tagovailoa is expected to miss Miami’s game against the New England Patriots on Sunday and nobody knows if or when he may return to the field, not even his brother.

Taulia Tagovailoa – Tua’s younger brother who plays quarterback at Maryland – shared his thoughts about the situation ahead of the Terrapins’ bowl game against NC State. The most important thing for him is his older brother being safe.

“Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa told the AP. “My brother, I know he works hard. I know he has a family now. I want my brother to be safe, but at the same time, I know that he has a love and a passion for football. I feel like he is going to make the right decision. The biggest thing is staying safe, so that is something he has to pray on. I know when it comes down to it, he will make the right decision.”

Tua Tagovailoa’s Brother Doesn’t Think He’ll Walk Away From Football

The safe decision, if we’re being honest with ourselves, is for Tua to retire from football just like anyone else who has suffered multiple concussions should.

Taulia doesn’t see that happening, however, at least not yet. He eluded to his brother playing football until he simply can’t anymore.

“I just feel like he’s not going to stop playing football,” Taulia Tagovailoa said. “I feel like every opportunity he has, he is going to try to play. I don’t know, it’s just ‘go until the wheels fall off.’”

Tua was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol on Monday after he exhibited symptoms of a concussion the day after the Dolphins’ loss to the Packers. He did not miss a single snap in the loss to Green Bay despite many speculating that he suffered a concussion during the second quarter of the game.

Saw this live. And I recorded it because I knew as soon as I saw it. This happened late in the 1st half. And I believe Tua played 2nd half with a concussion. His head bounced off the ground. And it was very similar to the hit in Cincinnati. 3 INTs in the 4th qtr. proved it to me. pic.twitter.com/Djl0xkGToX — Michael Williams (@SelfMade0602) December 25, 2022

Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol twice now this season. He was carted off the field in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, just four days after his head was slammed to the turf against the Buffalo Bills, although he returned to that game after being cleared by staff.

Robert Griffin III, Aaron Rodgers, and countless others have called for Tua to sit out the remainder of the season.