Robert Griffin III Calls For Tua Tagovailoa To Sit Out The Rest Of The Season After Third Concussion Scare

Robert Griffin III says it’s time for the Miami Dolphins to shut down Tua Tagovailoa for the remainder of the season with the young QB having now been a part of three concussion scares in just three months.

On Monday, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel shared the news that Tagovailoa has been placed in the league-mandated concussion protocol after exhibiting symptoms earlier in the day. McDaniel did not specify whether Tagovailoa had a concussion nor when he may have sustained one during the Dolphins’ Christmas day loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tagovailoa did not miss a snap during Sunday’s loss to Green Bay and McDaniel added that “nobody recognized anything with regard” to a hit that would have triggered an examination on his team’s quarterback.

Following the news that he had been put in concussion protocol again, some began speculating that Tua may have suffered a concussion during a particular play just before halftime:

Saw this live. And I recorded it because I knew as soon as I saw it. This happened late in the 1st half. And I believe Tua played 2nd half with a concussion. His head bounced off the ground. And it was very similar to the hit in Cincinnati. 3 INTs in the 4th qtr. proved it to me. pic.twitter.com/Djl0xkGToX — Michael Williams (@SelfMade0602) December 25, 2022

This marks the second time Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol this season. He was carted off the field in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, just four days after his head was slammed to the turf against the Buffalo Bills, although he returned to that game after being cleared by staff.

Robert Griffin III has seen enough and firmly believes Tagovailoa should be shut down for the rest of the year.

“Our game has kind of moved to the softer side. Roughing the passer, it’s more like touching the passer now, he said on ESPN on Monday night. “But when we talk about these head injuries, it’s nothing to play with.”

“You’ve got to put the person ahead of the player. I’m more concerned about Tua and his longevity of life than whether he is going to play on Sunday. So my mind is on ‘What does this look like for Tua in the future?’. He should not play for the rest of the season, whether you call it two concussions or three, two incidents or three, it’s a repeat.”

.@RGIII on the importance of health and safety when dealing with head injuries:



"You've got to put the person before the player. I'm more concerned about Tua [Tagovailoa] and his longevity of life than I am about whether he's gonna play on Sunday." pic.twitter.com/xgZIdyWhMJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 27, 2022

If Tua is diagnosed with a concussion this week, it would be his second of the year and second in 12 weeks.

Teddy Bridgewater would likely get the start for the Dolphins if Tagovailoa is ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.