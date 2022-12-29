Tua Tagovailoa’s Trainer Gives Retirement Update: ‘Get Over It’

For those of you Keyboard Warriors on Twitter hoping Tua Tagovailoa retires from the NFL in the wake of his most recent concussion, look away. Tua’s trainer, Nick Hicks, says the Miami Dolphins’ QB1 ain’t going anywhere, any time soon.

Sorry!

“I know some of you are mad — but UNO ain’t going anywhere for a very very long time (emoji) get over it,” he said in a tweet early Thursday.

I know some of you are mad — but UNO ain’t going anywhere for a very very long time 😂 get over it. 😭😭😭 — Nick Hicks (@PER4ORM) December 29, 2022

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffers another concussion, trainer says he’s not retiring

There you have it, folks. Despite your pleas to Tua to shut it down, “Uno” ain’t done yet.

Tagovailoa suffered his second (or third?) concussion in Sunday’s loss to Green Bay, and is presumably set to miss this weekend’s game in New England. The Dolphins (8-7) are currently clinging to the seventh and final AFC wild card spot with backup Teddy Bridgewater in line to start Sunday.

Tua’s health has been a focal point around the NFL ever since his brutal concussion suffered against the Bengals in September. Some argued he shouldn’t have played at all in that Thursday night game since he left a game against the Bills four days prior with what appeared to be a head injury.

Tagovailoa briefly left the game but returned to lead the Dolphins to a second-half win. He then started against the Bengals the following Thursday and was carted off the field in the second quarter.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa back in concussion protocol. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The third-year QB missed the next two games but returned to face Pittsburgh in Week 7 and play the next nine games, including Sunday’s loss to Green Bay.

In the wake of a disastrous second half in which he threw three interceptions, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed Monday that Tagovailoa was back in concussion protocol. The former Alabama star was officially diagnosed with a concussion Wednesday.

Several analysts and doctors have since come out and urged Tagovailoa to either sit the rest of the year or, in some cases, retire after his latest injury. One doctor in Miami even begged the Dolphins to SUSPEND Tua for the rest of the season.

Looks like that won’t happen, though.