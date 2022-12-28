Miami-Based Doctor Says Tua Tagovailoa Should Be Suspended Indefinitely Following Latest Concussion Scare

One Miami-based doctor doesn’t want to see Tua Tagovailoa play another snap this season following his most recent concussion scare. He doesn’t want Tagovailoa to come to that decision on his own, however, he wants the young quarterback suspended indefinitely.

The doctor’s reaction came shortly after it was announced that Tagovailoa had been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after exhibiting symptoms on Monday, a day after Miami’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Sports medicine physician Dr. Jesse Morse shared his thoughts on Twitter explaining why he believes Tagovailoa should be suspended. He later deleted the tweet after receiving so much pushback for his opinion.

Miami doctor believes Tua should be suspended following his latest concussion scare. (Twitter/DolphinNation)

Dr. Morse later explained why he deleted his original tweet before calling on the NFL and NFL Player’s Association to “revamp” the entire concussion protocol.

There’s so much HATE in the comments of my Tua post, that I’m going to pull it.



I stand for PLAYER SAFETY.



Period.



The @nfl & @NFLPA need to completely revamp the entire concussion protocol this off-season IMO.



It’s seriously flawed. — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 27, 2022

While Dr. Morse’s intentions may have been in the right place, it was a woeful tweet from a medical professional.

Calling on the Dolphins or the NFL to suspend Tagovailoa for not reporting his symptoms until Monday is ludicrous. First of all, who is to say that Tua endured any symptoms before he self-reported them on Monday? Secondly, suspending a player for not reporting symptoms in a timely manner would only deter other players to report symptoms of a concussion in the future.

Tua Tagovailoa And His Latest Concussion Scare

Tagovailoa did not miss a snap during Sunday’s loss to the Packers and head coach Mike McDaniel explained on Monday that “nobody recognized anything with regard” to a hit that would have triggered an examination on his team’s quarterback.

It’s been widely speculated that Tua may have suffered a concussion during a particular play just before halftime on Sunday:

Saw this live. And I recorded it because I knew as soon as I saw it. This happened late in the 1st half. And I believe Tua played 2nd half with a concussion. His head bounced off the ground. And it was very similar to the hit in Cincinnati. 3 INTs in the 4th qtr. proved it to me. pic.twitter.com/Djl0xkGToX — Michael Williams (@SelfMade0602) December 25, 2022

This is now the second time Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol this season. He was carted off the field in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, just four days after his head was slammed to the turf against the Buffalo Bills, although he returned to that game after being cleared by staff.

Following the news of Tagovailoa being placed in concussion protocol yet again, Robert Griffin III, Aaron Rodgers, and countless others have called for Tua to sit out the remainder of the season.

