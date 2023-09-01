Troy Aikman Counts Down Days Until First Monday Night Football Game While Hanging Out With His Girlfriend

Videos by OutKick

Troy Aikman’s had himself quite the summer. The Cowboys legend has been busy doing his best to take some of Bud Light’s market share by promoting his own brand, Eight. Between those promos he’s been enjoying the company of his – rumored to be – new girlfriend Haley Clark.

The 56-year-old was first spotted in Italy with the 34-year-old back in June. The attention their trip together received seemed to have spooked Clark, who quickly made her Instagram account private.

The break from social media ended last week. She flipped the account back to public and anyone stopping by noticed right away a picture of herself with Aikman from their trip to Italy.

Clark’s return was followed up this week by Aikman posting a picture of himself with her on his Instagram Story. The former quarterback turned broadcaster is counting down the days until he returns to the Monday Night Football booth for ESPN.

Aikman captioned the picture, which shows him in a Monday Night Football t-shirt, “12 days until Monday Night Football.”

The two appear to be squeezing every drop out of the summer before the NFL’s regular season arrives. Their hike, which appears to have served as the backdrop of Aikman’s countdown, was followed up by some relaxing by the pool and a bike ride.

Clark shared both activities on her Instagram Story.

Troy Aikman, With The Help Of Haley Clark, Has Dominated The Summer

I don’t know about you but this is exactly how I want Hall of Fame quarterbacks to be spending their post-playing days. Even more so if they’ve made the transition into the booth.

They should be out making their own brands and spending the summer pushing those while hanging out with their much younger girlfriends.

Whether they played for a team you love or a team that you hate they’ve earned that kind of retirement.

Take a closer look at Aikman, there’s no knee brace or any kind of Copper Fit this or that to be found. He’s out living the life to the fullest and winning the battle – so far – against the aging process.

It’s really hard to say goodbye to a summer like this one. You can’t blame Aikman for making the most of every last second.