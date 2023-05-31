Troy Aikman Claims He Makes ‘Great F*cking Beer.’ We Tried It And The Verdict Is Clear

Videos by OutKick

Does Troy Aikman truly make “great f*cking beer”? Is his light beer Eight better than Bud Light?

There’s been an ongoing war in the beer community ever since Bud Light decided to go all in on woke insanity and team up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Since the idiotic and moronic decision, Bud Light sales have fallen off a cliff and Anheuser-Busch’s stock price has tanked. Troy Aikman cut right to the chase during all the drama and chaos and gleefully declared he simply makes “great f*cking beer” in reference to his new beer Eight Elite Light Lager.

Troy Aikman’s beer brand is called Eight.

Naturally, as a light beer man, I had to reach out to Troy (or the people who work for him) and see if I could get my hands on some of these cold brews. If you go on the internet and declare you make “great f*cking beer,” you better believe I’m going to check it out.

Aikman’s people rushed a case to the Hookstead compound in an undisclosed location knowing the stakes couldn’t be higher:

A positive review and it soars. A negative review and it goes the way of Bud Light.

The people running Eight didn’t blink. They sent the beer, and that’s the attitude and spirit that won Aikman three Super Bowl rings.

Well, I iced one down (perhaps two if the boss isn’t reading this) and did my best to give it an impartial review. Check it out for yourself below.

How does Eight compare to Bud Light and other light beers?

The honest truth is Eight is a damn good beer. When you drink Eight, you immediately think about two minute drills with one timeout down by six in the biggest game of the year. It hits your tongue and you know it’s time to rock and roll.

It’s also not going to cause you to loosen your belt after a few. It’s only 90 calories, 2.6 carbs and is 4% alcohol. It’s very comparable to just about any other light beer out there.

Troy Aikman wasn’t kidding when he claimed to make “great f*cking beer.” (Credit: Eight Light Lager)

A 12-pack retails for about $16 in Texas. That’s barely more than your average 12-pack of Budweiser or Miller Lite. For an extra buck or two, it’s honestly probably worth it.

However, the best part about Eight is that it’s not woke like Bud Light. It does this wild thing where it just focuses on the beer and nothing else.

The can is unbelievably simple and slick, it’s fun to drink, it’s light and I don’t have woke insanity jammed down my throat. It’s almost like that’s how beer is supposed to work.

Elite Light Lager is Troy Aikman’s beer, and it’s very solid. (Credit: Eight Light Lager)

When Bud Light went mega-woke, Aikman and some other brands focused on the only thing that mattered: the product. Unsurprisingly, it seems to work.

Unfortunately, Eight isn’t available across the entire country, which means you’ll have to search for it a bit if you’re not near Texas. However, if you’re able to get your hands on it, it’s definitely worth checking out.