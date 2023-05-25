Troy Aikman Drops Epic Promo For His Beer, Teaches Bud Light A Blunt Lesson

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light could learn a thing or two from Troy Aikman when it comes to promoting beer.

The Anheuser-Busch brand has been getting absolutely obliterated ever since the Dylan Mulvaney disaster, and the company is closing in on two months of chaos.

There’s absolutely no end in sight for BL. Sales are bleeding out, and it’s a sign of what happens when a company goes woke.

On the other hand, the legendary Dallas Cowboys QB has just one message when promoting his beer brand EIGHT. It’s simply “great f*cking beer.”

“Everybody’s talking about beer companies these days, but nobody is talking about beer. I started EIGHT with the goal of creating a company dedicated to making really great light beer. No agenda, no distractions. Just great f*cking beer,”Aikman said in a video promoting his beer Tuesday.

AUTHENTICITY MATTERS. Lately there's been a lot of talk about beer companies and not nearly enough conversation about what really matters – the beer itself. Some brands are taking shortcuts to gain consumers. We're committed to producing a first-class product. No hidden agenda.… pic.twitter.com/uQkzphUxJF — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) May 23, 2023

Troy Aikman shows Bud Light how it’s done.

That’s how you promote beer, folks. That’s how you move the needle in the beer game. You just create a product and let people know it’s great, and if you drop an f-bomb in the process, more power to you.

As I’ve said many times, the average light beer fan is a dude who works hard, loves his family, and just wants to drink a cold one at the end of the day.

They don’t want woke politics or Dylan Mulvaney shoved down their throat. That’s not what Bud Lights or any other beer demographics want.

Bud Light continues to get lit up after Dylan Mulvaney disaster. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

As Troy Aikman said, it’s all about “great f*cking beer.” That’s something Bud Light clearly forgot. Billions in market cap has evaporated for Anheuser-Busch, and the bleeding isn’t close to being done.

Maybe if Bud Light had channeled its inner Troy Aikman, it would find itself in the situation it’s currently in. Oh well. Actions have consequences and Bud Light is learning that firsthand.

Bud Light sales continue to get absolutely obliterated and are down more than 25% from a year ago.



This might be the greatest example of go woke, go broke in history. https://t.co/79QgSeIVWo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 1, 2023

As for Aikman and EIGHT, he seems to have his marketing down to a science.