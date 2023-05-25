Bud Light Goes Completely Dark On Twitter After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light has no interest in hopping on social media after the company’s disastrous decision to team up with Dylan Mulvaney.

The beer brand has been getting absolutely hammered around the clock ever since the transgender activist, who is known for seemingly mocking women while behaving like a little girl, posted a BL March Madness promo back on April 1.

Since then, sales have fallen off a cliff, Anheuser-Busch has lost billions in value, customers are fleeing, the beer is pretty much being given away for free in order to get people to drink it and there’s no end in sight.

It’s an all-time example of going woke and going broke.

Bud Light continues to get crushed after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Bud Light goes dark on Twitter.

One look at Bud Light’s social media presence tells you everything you need to know about the onslaught the company faces.

The ad was posted April 1st, it gained major attention by April 2nd, and since then, the once popular beer brand has tweeted just once.

The company tweeted April 14 a “TGIF” message, got absolutely roasted and has been silent on Twitter ever since.

The situation is slightly different on Instagram. Bud Light has posted a handful of times over the past couple months, but all comments have been turned off since an April 27 post.

So, the beer brand is sharing Instagram content, but not allowing people to sound off and rip the company. Some might suggest turning off the comments is pretty cowardly.

Go woke, go broke.

The fact Bud Light has tweeted in nearly six weeks kind of tells you everything you need to know. The company knows it will continue to get obliterated online if it tries to post anything.

Instead of just apologizing and cleansing itself of the situation, Bud Light has decided to just go dark. That’s a pretty damning indication it knows it screwed up.

Turning off Instagram comments is equally comment and pathetic. The beer brand is very aware the mocking isn’t going to come to an end, and the company only has itself to blame.

Bud Light continues to face serious scrutiny after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Bud Light is learning that lesson the hard way after collaborating with Dylan Mulvaney.