Bud Light Is Losing So Badly It’s Buying Back Its Own Beer: REPORT

Bud Light continues to take right hook after right hook to the face.

The beer brand has been under intense scrutiny for nearly two months after it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney. The transgender activist is most well-known for mocking women while pretending to be a little girl.

Ever since the March Madness collaboration was shared at the start of April, BL has seen a huge drop in sales and there’s no end in sight.

In fact, the situation is so dire the beer powerhouse has started buying back unsold cases of beer that have expired, according to Newsweek.

Yes, Bud Light is so much trouble it’s having to buy back expired cases of beer. If that’s not a sign of how serious the situation is for the beer brand, I don’t know what is.

Bud Light continues to take heat for Dylan Mulvaney collaboration. (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Bud Light remains in huge trouble.

The situation with Anheuser-Busch and its most famous light beer is truly the greatest example of a company feeling the pain caused by a very stupid decision.

Not only is AB’s most popular brand feeling the squeeze after going woke, but things might be about to get even worse. Texas Senator Ted Cruz has suggested Bud Light should be investigated for teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

His argument is Mulvaney’s audience skews young, and the people responsible for marketing the beer know it can’t advertise in a fashion that could target minors.

People don’t want woke politics injected into their beer. They simply don’t. The average Bud Light customer wants to come home after work, pop a cold one and unplug.

For some reason, the company decided to completely ignore that reality, team up with a person who seems to enjoy mocking women and customers have revolted.

There’s been photos of massive rebates circulating social media, and the company is now buying up expired brews. Things aren’t just concerning. The situation is off the rails.

Bud Light continues to get lit up after Dylan Mulvaney collaboration. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BL)

Go woke, go broke. It’s a lesson that should be obvious, but it’s one that brands apparently just haven’t figured out yet.