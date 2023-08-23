Troy Aikman’s New Girlfriend Haley Clark Is Back On Instagram With More Italy Content

Videos by OutKick

Troy Aikman continues to win at life, and now the world can once again have a look.

Haley Clark — Aikman’s alleged girlfriend who sent the internet into a spiral earlier this summer from the Amalfi Coast — is BACK on Instagram after weeks away.

The 34-year-old quickly made her account private last month when word got out that the two were dating — which, of course, confused some because we all thought Troy was married — but she hit that “public” button Wednesday morning.

And, wouldn’t you know it — the first bit of content on her page is a cozy picture of her and America’s QB from Italy.

Hut, hut, hike!

Haley Clark and Troy Aikman set the internet on fire

Welcome back, Haley Clark and Troy Aikman! What a development we have here as we inch closer to football season.

For those who missed it, Aikman and Clark stirred the pot in June when pictures from their Italian trip went viral. The 56-year-old ex-QB was supposed to be married to Catherine “Capa” Mooty — his wife since 2017 — but they split earlier this summer.

People Magazine confirmed the divorce in July.

Anyway, one thing led to another, and the steamy Aikman-Clark pics went internet viral in about 30 seconds back in June, which led Haley here to click the private button on her account.

Apparently, enough time has passed that Clark — a Dallas-based sales director and Southern Methodist University graduate — is now ready to unleash her and Troy’s content back to the world.

Good development right before football season. What a summer for Troy Aikman, too. Don’t forget, his new Eight beer is flying off the shelves and is quickly becoming the anti-Bud Light brew.

There’s winning off the field and then there’s Troy Aikman’s current summer hot streak.

What a time to be alive.