Ripped Troy Aikman Hits The Lake To Promote His Anti-Bud Light, Pro-American Beer

Troy Aikman hit a Texas lake this week to promote his new, anti-Bud Light, pro-American beer: Eight.

And boots on the ground — and my eyes — tell me that the former Dallas Cowboys-QB-turned-ESPN-broadcaster isn’t letting the extra calories get to him the summer.

In fact, it looks like our man could suit up tonight and throw for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns!

Troy Aikman and the Eight staff know Bud Light is in trouble

Nothing better than a day on the lake with some ice cold Eight, a little wake surfing and an absolutely RIPPED Troy Aikman slinging brews your way.

While the wokes over at Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light are celebrating Dylan Mulvaney’s 365 days of womanhood, the folks at Eight are hitting the gym with Troy Aikman.

You tell me who you wanna ride or die with?

Aikman — like Yuengling — has stepped up and swooped in as Bud Light craters, positioning himself perfectly as the Anti-Bud Light. That means hitting all the right notes: America, patriotism, and partying on the lake on a hot summer day.

Check, check and check!

First off, we both love our country.

Enough said, Troy Aikman. I’m sold. Now get back to that second set, STAT. Those biceps aren’t gonna grow themselves.

Big summer for Troy, who was spotted last month with alleged girlfriend Haley Clark. Now, he’s taking aim at Bud Light as we head into the time of year where everyone gets tanked and watches football for 48 hours a weekend.

Not a bad little few months if I do say so myself.