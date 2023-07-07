Troy Aikman Continues To Push His Anti-Bud Light Beer: ‘Proud To Be American’

Videos by OutKick

You know who loves being American? Troy Aikman. You know who Americans currently hate? Bud Light.

Seems like we have a match made in heaven!

The NFL Hall of Famer — like Yuengling — has pounced all over Bud Light’s current Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, pushing his new “Eight” brand beer to the masses now more than ever.

Aikman has ramped up the heat in recent weeks — not shocking considering the Bud Light fallout — advertising just how pro-America his brew is. Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Aikman even called out a couple of the fake patriotic beers out there with a now-viral social media post.

“There are a lot of beer brands out there that are trying to cash in on this holiday by slapping an American flag on their package” he said. “Regardless of whether or not they are truly American.”

In case anyone thought the ex-QB would remain on the sidelines after that little shot, think again. Aikman doubled down on his love for this great country in a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance.

“I’m very proud, of course, to be an American as so many other people are,” Aikman said. “And I know there’s a lot of beer brands out there that put an American flag on their package and claim to be American, but they’re not.

“We’ve tried to be very authentic to who and what we are, and that’s been pretty much our branding and our messaging throughout, as it is for this 4th of July holiday.”

Bud Light sales tank and Troy Aikman is coming

I’ll be honest, I haven’t had Troy Aikman’s beer. David Hookstead has, though, and says it’s the real deal, so I’ll take him at his word.

Regardless, it’s obvious Aikman is striking while the iron’s hot, which is smart. Did I think we’d get a Troy Aikman vs. Bud Light storyline heading into the peak of summer this year? Nope. But that’s why they play the games.

Speaking of games — Bud Light has been destroyed on the scoreboard in recent months.

Sales have plunged for three straight months, with the latest numbers showing an absolute bloodbath. I’m taking a nearly 30% drop from last year during the same week with videos going viral of the beer sitting untouched during the holiday.

Yikes.

To be fair, I don’t know how Troy’s beer did earlier this week and I’m sure those numbers aren’t available/exist. I do know that he’s a big America guy, which is cool.

Advantage? The three-time Super Bowl champ, of course!