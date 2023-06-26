Troy Aikman Destroys Beer Brands Pretending To Be Patriotic, Takes Subtle Shot At Anheuser-Busch

Videos by OutKick

Troy Aikman doesn’t have much tolerance for posers when it comes to patriotism and beer.

Aikman’s beer EIGHT is a light beer designed to compete with the likes of Bud Light, Miller Lite and other similar beers.

He’s used to fallout from Bud Light going woke with Dylan Mulvaney to promote his brand. He previously called it “great f*cking beer.”

Troy Aikman takes shots at non-American owned beer brands.

Now, he’s taking shots at non-American beer brands that like to slap “an American flag” on their product and call it a day.

“At EIGHT, we believe in truth and authenticity. Our company is proudly based right here in Texas and all of our beer is brewed right here in the good ‘ol USA. So, I’ve gotta call it like it is. There are a lot of beer brands out there that are trying to cash in on this holiday by slapping an American flag on their package. Regardless of whether or not they are truly American. So this July 4th, drink American – whether it’s EIGHT beer or any other American owned beer brand. And on behalf of all of us out here, we appreciate your support. Cheers,” Aikman said in the video released Monday morning.

For those who don’t know, Anheuser-Busch is no longer an American-owned company, and hasn’t been for some time.

Inbev, a Belgian company, purchased it in 2008. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that’s exactly who Troy Aikman is likely talking about.

Especially when you realize Budweiser has sold American flag-themed cans in the past. The company is also currently selling camo cans, which is playing to the same spirit.

Troy Aikman promotes his beer EIGHT with new video. (Credit: Eight Beer)

Aikman wants people to drink American beer.

While this promo might not be as blunt as declaring you have “great f*cking beer,” it’s pretty straight to the point.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback wants people drinking beer created by American companies. That rules out all Anheuser-Busch products.

He might not have said that word-for-word, but it doesn’t take a genius to put the pieces together.

Troy Aikman wants people drinking American beer. (Credit: EIGHT Beer)

Will his message resonate with people? It’s hard to imagine it won’t. Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch can release all the American flag or camo cans they want, but there’s no guarantee people ever come back.

Going woke and partnering with Dylan Mulvaney has utterly destroyed Bud Light and led to a lot of bleeding for Anheuser-Busch.

Now, one of the most famous men in football history is taking subtle shots. It’s clear the tide continues to go against Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. It’s a story A-B is learning the hard way.