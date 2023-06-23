Budweiser Releases Camo Cans As Anheuser-Busch Tries To Dig Out Of Bud Light Hole

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch continued its full court press this week to dig out of the Bud Light hole, releasing a brand new commercial Thursday and new Budweiser camo cans Friday.

Budweiser, in conjunction with Folds of Honor — the nonprofit organization that helps provide for the families of fallen and disabled service members — has officially released its summer camo bottles to the public.

The embattled brew announced the news via social media earlier this week.

“Introducing the Limited-Edition Camo Bottles — made to celebrate 13 years of partnership with @FoldsofHonor. Raise one to our military veterans,” the company tweeted.

Introducing the Limited-Edition Camo Bottles—made to celebrate 13 years of partnership with @FoldsofHonor. Raise one to our military veterans. pic.twitter.com/ABzlGFDRbA — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) June 20, 2023

Can new camo bottles save Anheuser-Busch and Budweiser from Bud Light?

This latest Budweiser can — while not the first time they’ve teamed up with Fold of Honor — is obviously yet another move from Anheuser-Busch as they try to dig out of this Bud Light mess.

And by the way — the cans are cool. The concept is awesome. There’s nothing wrong with any of it, but it’s obviously all heightened right now with the ongoing Bud Light drama.

Sales across the board have tanked for months now, led by Bud Light. But Budweiser is also feeling the brunt, with the latest numbers showing a 10% drop in sales. That’s the second-most under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella behind Bud Light.

So, yeah — it’s time to take some big swings.

And that’s exactly what the folks at AB are doing. They launched a brand new ad Thursday that was torched on Twitter, while also telling Variety they planned on bringing in NFL stars Dak Prescott and Travis Kelce this summer to help with sales.

Along with that, Vice President of Bud Light Todd Allen said they are planning several rebates for the sinking brew around the Fourth of July holiday.

Combine all that with this new Budweiser camo can, and you can see this is going to be the Summer of Bud Light — whether you like it or not.

“We want to show up in all relevant occasions in summer — backyard barbecues, stadiums and sports venues,” Allen said. “That’s what counts and that’s what we are focused on.”