Country Star Chase Rice, Coors Banquet Show Garth Brooks & Bud Light How It’s Done

While Garth Brooks is defending Bud Light, Chase Rice is teaming up with Coors Banquet to promote 150 years of excellence.

Are the two related? Probably not. Will it divide country fans? Probably. Are we here for it? Absolutely!

Rice and Coors unveiled a new ad via Instagram on Wednesday, featuring the 37-year-old belting out his latest banger in the background as the legendary beer celebrates 150 years on earth.

It’s a bad day to be (Bud Light) a cold beer indeed!

Chase Rice teams up with Coors as Garth Brooks defends Bud Light

Banger song, banger beer. Game on, from Coors Banquet!

In case you’ve forgotten, this ain’t the first time Coors has unofficially fired a shot at Mulvaney Light since the Bud Light boycott began nearly three months ago.

Just last month, the brew brought in Yellowstone star Cole Hauser to fire off an awesome ad promoting the 150-year anniversary. That bad boy went mega-viral and I suspect this one will, too.

Last week, country music legend Garth Brooks stirred the Bud Light pot when he vowed to sell the embattled brew in his new honkeytonk bar. Just to make sure everyone knew where he stood, Brooks then called anyone who didn’t like his decision an “a–hole” and kindly said they could hit the bricks.

Shockingly, that last comment was met with vitriol by country — and Garth — fans all over, and the singer has been under fire ever since.

Couple that with Chase Rice joining Coors Banquet to promote their own anniversary, and you have a full on brew war breaking out right before our eyes.

Rice, by the way, has a long history with Coors.

From Showbiz last summer:

Rice grew up with his father drinking Coors Banquet, and one day Rice received a photobook from his mother. One of the photos showed Rice’s father “in Wyoming with a cowboy hat on and he’s double-fisting two Coors Banquets.”

Rice adds, “So I’ve always loved that picture.”

Advantage, Chase.

PS: how about this picture?