Bud Light Hopes Summer Commercial Leads To ‘Good Times,’ But It’ll Get Old Real Fast

It’s taken months, but it appears Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch have emerged from the lab with a new commercial as they try to save their crumbling sales.

No, it doesn’t involve Dylan Mulvaney, any political agendas or pandering. That’s the good news.

The bad news? It’s probably going to get real old, real quick.

“We want to show up in all relevant occasions in summer — backyard barbecues, stadiums and sports venues,” Todd Allen, an Anheuser-Busch veteran who was recently named vice president of Bud Light, told Variety.

“That’s what counts and that’s what we are focused on.”

Bud Light bringing in NFL stars, debuts new commercial as sales crater

Look, it’s fine. Seriously, it’s fine. It’s certainly better than the last one Bud Light forced upon us, which was a bunch of cowboys and cowgirls drinking the beer in the pouring rain while Zac Brown’s Chicken Fried played.

It was pure pandering, and they knew it. I called them out for it and, shockingly, everyone else did after that. Weird how that works.

Anyway, this is better. The comments are turned off on it — which is cowardly — but it’s better.

But it’s also long as hell, still has a little pandering — which I get — and the song is gonna annoy people to death this summer.

Trust me, it will. I was annoyed by it after watching it one time. I can’t imagine hearing Good Times every other commercial for the next two months is gonna sit well with people after they crushed their seventh Yuengling.

And if you think you won’t see this bad boy every two seconds this summer, think again:

In addition to a broad ad campaign that Allen says will show up on primetime broadcast TV, cable, and sports programming, Anheuser-Busch plans to tap NFL players and country music stars to pitch Bud Light to the masses.

Tyler Braden, Seaforth and others will take part in a Bud Light Backyard Tour that brings musicians to intimate locations. And NFL athletes Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Dak Prescott will star in other ads ahead of the the football league’s 2023-2024 season. What’s more, Anheuser-Busch will give away $10,000 each week to a fan; give consumers a chance to win $100 toward their bar tab; and offer rebates over July 4th weekend.

My God — talk about a full court press.

Giving out money, giving your beer away for free on the Fourth, shoving Travis Kelce down our throats for the 100th time this year. It’s gonna be Bud Light mania for the next few months.

Buckle up. Sales are cratering — they just had their worst week yet — and it’s time to debut a brand new commercial.

Good times!