Travis Hunter, Future Heisman Winner, Reached An Insane Speed For Colorado Last Week

Welcome to the second week of the Travis Hunter Show, college football and Colorado fans. Let’s get hyped.

The future Heisman winner took the world by storm last Saturday in Colorado’s stunner over TCU, playing both ways at an absolutely electric level — and pace — that we haven’t really seen since someone named Deion Sanders did something similar back in the day.

The 5-star WR/TE/DB/Swiss Army Knife proclaimed himself the Heisman frontrunner before last week’s game, and he walked the walk in a big way.

He played all day, was literally all over the field, and put TCU fans in a blender when he was done.

Anyway, the fellas in OutKick’s Next Gen Department crunched the numbers this week and spit this little nugget back out at me:

Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) reached a max speed of 21.2 mph on this touchdown saving chase down. For additional context, this was Hunter’s 81st snap. There were 54 in total for TCU. #ReelSpeed💨



🎥: @CFBONFOX



🔗 https://t.co/orrD059ykP pic.twitter.com/U0PeaKfK8l — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) September 6, 2023

Colorado star Travis Hunter is a different player

What a damn motor. What a specimen. What do the kids say nowadays? Travis Hunter is him!

By the way, I can’t stand that term. Hate it. Despise it. It’s so overused that it’s lost any luster it once had. It also makes no sense. Travis Hunter is him? Who is him?

Anyway, back to what the future Colorado Heisman winner did on the field last week.

He dominated anyone and anything that got in his way. He picked off TCU at the goal line in one of the more absurd plays of the week. He ran a bazillion miles per hour on his 81st snap to save a touchdown. He made a massive third down catch to keep a late Colorado drive alive.

Unreal player, and that was only Game 1. Deion Sanders and Colorado have the best player in college football on their team and it’s not close.

(Relax, USC fans, it’s hyperbole).

Can’t wait to see what Hunter, Prime and Colorado do for an encore today against Nebraska.

We comin!