Colorado Heisman Hopeful Travis Hunter To Pull Off Insane Move Against TCU

Colorado Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter is about to provide the college football world with some serious nostalgia in today’s opener against TCU.

Forget Saturday afternoon — we’re going wayyyy back to Friday night lights!

Hunter — Deion Sanders’ swiss army knife — is reportedly set to turn back the clock and play both ways in today’s showdown in Fort Worth.

You see it all the time on Friday nights, but in a legit Division 1 game on FOX? Doesn’t happen every day!

🦬 @CUBuffsFootball have released the first official depth chart of the season, which lists Travis Hunter as a starter at both receiver and cornerback 😳👏



(via @CFBLive247_) pic.twitter.com/IkSdFJirwl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Travis Hunter starting both ways in 100 degree weather tomorrow should be interesting. https://t.co/DxWJ5brwSi — AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) September 2, 2023

Travis Hunter will reportedly be starting at both CB and WR in tomorrow’s game against TCU.



Many NFL scouts reportedly believe Hunter has the potential to be either a team’s “CB1 or WR1” at the next level.



One Colorado assistant that spent decades in the NFL said Hunter… pic.twitter.com/rWocAnrDob — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 2, 2023

Colorado star Travis Hunter believes he’s the Heisman front-runner

LET’S GOOOOO! You wanna make an impression Game 1 of the Deion Sanders/Colorado era? Get your butt on the field at all times and show the hell out against the defending runner-ups.

That, boys and girls, is how you win a Heisman!

Love it. Love everything about this. Thank GOD college football is back. I’ve sat here for months on a dull Saturday just begging for content, and here comes Colorado ace Travis Hunter to the rescue at the perfect time.

Hunter, by the way, ain’t afraid of that action,

In case you missed it, the Colorado star talked that talk earlier in the week, declaring himself the HEISMAN FRONT-RUNNER in a statement straight out of Coach Prime’s playbook:

“There’s only one choice and that’s me,” he said. “Both sides of the ball. I’m going for it all. Gots to. Sophomore year. Like I said on Instagram, Heisman loading. That’s my goal. That’s what I’m reaching. Sometimes you got to put your goals out there and let everyone know what you’re reaching.”

Travis Hunter puts Caleb Williams No. 3 in his Heisman rankings 👀



1. Travis Hunter

2. Shedeur Sanders

3. Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/XSgBhcUv9U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2023

That’s #MyDB/WR! Time to show out, Travis Hunter.

Strap in. College football is BACK!