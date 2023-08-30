Travis Hunter Shares Delusional Heisman Rankings…..Led By Travis Hunter

Videos by OutKick

Colorado DB Travis Hunter might have an inflated view of himself on a football field.

The Colorado cornerback, who will also mix it up at WR, is viewed as one of the best CBs in major college football after following Deion Sanders from Jackson State.

How will he do in the PAC-12 after dominating the FCS level? Fans will get their first look Saturday against TCU. If it goes as well as Hunter thinks, the Buffaloes should roll.

Why do we say that? Well, Colorado apparently has the two best players in America…..according to Travis Hunter.

Travis Hunter believes he should be the Heisman leader going into the 2023 season. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Travis Hunter believes he’s the Heisman favorite.

The talented CB ranked his top players for the Heisman, and the order is himself, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and then 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams in third.

“There’s only one choice and that’s me. Both sides of the ball. I’m going for it all. Gots to. Sophomore year. Like I said on Instagram, Heisman loading. That’s my goal. That’s what I’m reaching. Sometimes you got to put your goals out there and let everyone know what you’re reaching,” Travis Hunter told people when explaining why a guy who hasn’t played one snap of major college football is the Heisman favorite in his mind.

Travis Hunter puts Caleb Williams No. 3 in his Heisman rankings 👀



1. Travis Hunter

2. Shedeur Sanders

3. Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/XSgBhcUv9U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2023

This Colorado situation is going to be fascinating to watch unfold.

The hype around the Colorado Buffaloes is truly off the charts. It’s truly insane how much attention Deion Sanders and his program are receiving.

Oddsmakers expect the Buffaloes to be terrible, the team won one game in 2022 and there’s no reason to believe Sanders will turn everything around in year one.

However, people are talking about the team in Boulder like they’re going to shock the world.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes face huge expectations. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Now, Travis Hunter believes he’s the favorite for the Heisman, and not just the favorite. He’s two spots ahead of the man who won the Heisman last year.

I’m all for having confidence in yourself. Confidence is great. It helps you push that extra mile, but there’s a difference between confidence and delusion.

Going from JSU to the Heisman winner in one season as a CB seems like a bit much.

Will Travis Hunter win the Heisman? (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Will Colorado be competitive? That remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt the Buffaloes are going to be insanely entertaining. That’s already the case and the first game of the season hasn’t even been played yet.