TCU Fans Tell Travis Hunter To His Face He’s ‘Overrated As F*ck’ In Newly Surfaced Video, Get Hit With A Massive Dose Of Karma

TCU fans are probably regretting the words they shared prior to losing to Colorado and Travis Hunter this past Saturday.

Despite being a massive underdog, Colorado looked incredible, especially on offense, against the Horned Frogs and won 45-42.

It felt like it was Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Hunter officially kicking down the door and letting the college football world know they’re here.

Travis Hunter put on an incredible show against TCU. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Travis Hunter led Colorado over TCU.

Anyone who watched that game and said it wasn’t incredible is lying. Specifically, Hunter went off on both sides of the ball. He had an interception, multiple total tackles, a pass break up and caught 11 passes for 119 yards.

It was one of the most impressive displays of athleticism in recent memory. A newly surfaced video makes it even more impressive.

Prior to the game, TCU fans were heckling Hunter as he warmed up and shouted that he’s “overrated as f*ck.”

His response? He decided to put on a Heisman-worthy performance. Check out the hilarious video below.

This is what we call karma.

Running your mouth as a player or a fan is fine to a degree as long as it’s not overly vulgar or disgusting and as long as nobody gets hurt.

Trash talk is part of the sport and that’s a good thing. Having said that, you damn sure better hope your team wins if you’re going to heckle a player in this fashion.

Not only did TCU not win, but Travis Hunter went out of his way to prove that he’s not “overrated as f*ck.” In fact, he’s incredibly UNDERRATED if anything.

The look on the faces of those TCU fans after Hunter’s interception is next level funny. It’s like they had seen a ghost.

TCU fans heckled Travis Hunter prior to shocking upset win by Colorado. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Will Colorado and Hunter continue to prove they’re the real deal? Time will tell, but at the moment, it certainly appears a lot of people were wrong about Colorado. Talking trash runs the inherent risk of being made a fool, and that’s exactly what happened here. Props to Travis Hunter and the Buffaloes for putting on a show.