Transgender Protester Helps Bring Cycling World Championships To A Complete Stop By Gluing Themselves To The Road

The men’s road race at the Cycling World Championships in Scotland was stopped on Sunday after activists, including one transgender protester, glued themselves to a portion of the road the race was being held on.

The trans protester, Rebecca Kerr, said that they were on site to protest the recent ruling that transgender females could not race against biological women. A total of five people were arrested after stopping the race for around 50 minutes, according to The Telegraph.

Kerr ultimately decided to help stop the race in the name of “hypocrisy.”

“As a trans woman, I’ve been told I’m not welcome on the cycling track by the UCI,” Kerr said.

“At the same time they allow a petrochemical company to field a team showing they have no real care for people. I take to the track to point out this hypocrisy and take a stand for a better future.

Cycling World Championships Face Multiple Protests

Allowing biological men to compete against women wasn’t the only thing being protested at the race. Other activists stated they were there to protest against fossil fuel extraction by disrupting the event.

Protesting fossil fuels while men are riding bikes is quite the move.

🚨Protestors have stopped the Men’s Road Race at the world championships in Scotland.



UCI: “We are working closely with all relevant authorities to minimise disruption to the race and also to ensure the safety of riders as our paramount concern.”#GlasgowScotland2023 #cycling pic.twitter.com/vAT0xnzHW7 — Sanny Rudravajhala 📻📺📝 (@Sanny_Rudra) August 6, 2023

Credit to the race organizers for getting out ahead of the protesters on the track. That kept riders away from the activists as the scene could have been much uglier.

“It’s utterly nonsensical for a group which claims to stand for environmental protection to target an event promoting active, green travel like cycling – and raises a huge question mark about this publicity-seeking group’s true motives,” Graham Simpson, Net Zero and Transport spokesman for the Scottish Tories said.

The Cycling World Championships is not the first marquee event to be protested in 2023. Wimbledon saw fossil fuel protesters storm the court while others rushed onto Royal Liverpool during The Open Championship last month as well.