‘Just Stop Oil’ Activists Storm Wimbledon Court As Crowd Boos

The second round of Wimbledon was temporarily halted after environmental activists stormed the court and threw orange confetti all over the grass as the crowd booed and jeered.

The disruption is the latest from the activist group “Just Stop Oil,” who are funded by the “Climate Emergency Fund,” and has been supported by celebrities such as Chelsea Handler and Succession’s Jeremy Strong.

As video from an attendee shows, the activists continue to not realize that they aren’t helping their cause one bit by these disruptions, and instead are actually pissing people off. Listen to those boos reigning down from fans that just wanted to watch a Wimbledon match.

They are going the way of PETA. I truly believe that the average, normal thinking person would agree that there should be measures done to help stop climate change, and protect basic animal rights. However, when these organizations continue to use these tactics to “get their message across,” they become such a nuisance that those same people are immediately turned off by any part of their agenda.

Rinse and repeat. Or should I say, serve-and-volley.

Climate terrorists interrupted a match at Wimbledon today.



Listen to the crowd. Normal people despise these lunatics. pic.twitter.com/gv1RHiqPWt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 5, 2023

NOT WINNING PEOPLE OVER

Wednesday’s Wimbledon protest was just the latest example of these eco-activists attacking British sporting events. Last week, activists stormed a cricket match mid-play that resulted in the players actually intervening to help security remove the protestors.

Wimbledon and British authorities announced Friday that they purposely hired more security to prevent this from happening. Clearly those measures didn’t work, meaning these disruptions are only going to lead to more stringent entry policies and surveillance measures. Way to go, activists! Now you just screwed over everybody!

Can’t wait till the average sports attendee has to go thru airport-like screenings as the only way to make sure that protesters and their orange smoke flares don’t get inside.