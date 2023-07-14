Cycling Governing Body Finally Admits Biology Exists, Bans Transgender Athletes From Women’s Events

Videos by OutKick

Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body for cycling, has officially banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s events. Not only that, but the UCI also admitted that biology and science exist.

The UCI made the official announcement that it has updated its policy to ban any trans cyclists from competing in all international women’s events if they “transitioned after (male) puberty.” The rule change, which goes into effect on July 17, will now enter the trans athletes who do not meet the guidelines for the women’s category into the men’s category which will now be renamed “Men/Open.”

Prior to the announcement, the UCI allowed transgender riders to compete against women if they had serum testosterone levels of 2.5 nanomoles per liter or less for at least 24 months.

“I would also like to reaffirm that the UCI fully respects and supports the right of individuals to choose the sex that corresponds to their gender identity, whatever sex they were assigned at birth. However, it has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions,” the UCI statement read in part.

“It is this imperative that led the UCI to conclude that, given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to authorize the former to race in the female categories.”

The phrase of note from the UCI’s statement is “scientific knowledge,” also known as biology to normal people. It’s the year 2023 and the governing body that rules the entire sport of cycling seems to have just realized that biology and science exists, which is an accomplishment given their statement about trans riders just two months ago.

The cycling governing body UCI has officially banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s races. (getty images)

Cycling Governing Body Steps Into Reality, Recognizes Biology

Back in April, Austin Killips became the first transgender female to win a UCI stage race. The biological male’s victory caught the attention of the sports world, yet the UCI decided to defend Killip’s win and the policy it had in place.

The UCI put out a statement in May using its catchphrase term “scientific knowledge” admitting that it did not acknowledge biology or that males have an athletic advantage over females.

“The UCI rules are based on the latest scientific knowledge and have been applied in a consistent manner,” the May statement read. “The UCI continues to follow the evolution of scientific findings and may change its rules in the future as scientific knowledge evolves.”

So, in summary, it took the last two months for the folks at the UCI to realize that science and biology exist. Killips winning another race – this one by over four minutes – may have pushed up the timeline.

Multiple female cyclists have retired from the sport altogether thanks to the UCI not recognizing that men do not belong in the women’s category. Serious damage has already been done, but thankfully it came to its senses.