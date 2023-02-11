Tony Romo Intervention? Nonsense, Says CBS Sports President

Videos by OutKick

Tony Romo has gone from the penthouse to the doghouse over the past few years in the eyes of the public, but he still has the backing of the most important person in the room: CBS Sports President Sean McManus.

Not a bad person to have in your corner!

Romo has strangely been under fire over the past few weeks after a report surfaced that said CBS had actually staged an intervention with their highest-paid announcer early last year. The report essentially suggested that network muckety-mucks wanted Romo to study more and be better prepared.

McManus shot down those rumors Friday, telling Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo that the whole thing is being “overplayed.”

“An enormous amount of people have come up to me who have said to me, ‘We really like Tony Romo,’” McManus said. “He’s different. He’s not your typical analyst. He is enthusiastic. He sometimes speaks more of a fan than even an analyst, which I think people like. So I think this is being overplayed.

“Social media, as you know, tends to be very vitriolic and unkind and it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. And then when the mainstream media watches social media, they start ganging. … Can he get better? We can all get better.”

CBS defends Tony Romo. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Sean McManus defends Tony Romo

Ah, the classic ‘We can all improve’ line from McManus. Veteran move from a seasoned vet. Love it.

Look, I think we all collectively jumped on the Romo train too soon, and now we’re all jumping to the other side a little quickly, too.

As great Americans, we’re nothing if not excellent overreactors.

Anyway, Romo is being paid billions of dollars (only slightly exaggerating) and just signed a massive extension a few years back, so he ain’t going anywhere. CBS has hitched their wagon to him, and they know it.

“To call this an intervention is a complete mischaracterization, we meet regularly with our on-air talent,” CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle told the NY Post earlier this week.

That’s Damage Control 101, baby!

McManus then doubled down on Russo’s show Friday.

“The thought that there is some kind of story behind the fact that I sat down with Tony to talk about how he can get better is just inaccurate,” he said.

All’s well, then!

Keep doing you, Tony.

“Here we go, Jim!!!!”