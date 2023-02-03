CBS Isn’t Happy With Tony Romo, Met With Analyst To Address Decline In Quality

Videos by OutKick

If you’ve sat back for a CBS-hosted NFL game and thought to yourself, “Man, Tony Romo doesn’t know what the heck he’s talking about,” you’re not the only one.

And it’s CBS network execs themselves that are in this same boat.

Anticipations were high for former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo after he joined CBS as a TV analyst in 2020 — becoming the highest-paid lead color analyst in television history with a 10-year, $180 million deal.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp)

Romo had a small hot streak as he called games with uncanny foresight, dubbed “Romostradamus”: successfully predicting plays and using his adept knowledge from his 14 seasons in the NFL.

RELATED: TONY ROMO ‘NO LONGER INTO’ BROADCASTING, ACCORDING TO FORMER NBC BOSS

With a massive drop-off in the quality of Romo’s analysis these past two years, with broadcast partner Jim Nantz running circles around him any given Sunday, CBS has reportedly made serious efforts to address their concerns with Romo’s performance directly.

Listen To Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. They're literally telling us the NFL is rigged and scripted. What more evidence do people need? Listen closely especially 40 seconds into video pic.twitter.com/au7CHkrGOO — NFL is rigged 2021 (@FormerNFLFan789) January 10, 2023

Jim Nantz keeping Tony Romo honest about Josh Allen 😅 pic.twitter.com/rbk7K6Fp9D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2023

What the hell is Tony Romo talking about pic.twitter.com/hkMPSQwJtt — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) October 17, 2021

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand and John Ourand, CBS reportedly “staged an intervention” with Romo before the start of the 2022-23 NFL season to discuss the decline in quality behind Romo’s analysis.

A CBS spokesperson followed reports of the intervention by defining the network’s sit-down with Romo as part of their regular check-ins with on-air talent.

Through CBS’ damage control is the reality that Romo has devolved into a meme-like announcer with his gaffes and lack of chemistry with Nantz.

As Marchand previously stated, Nantz was seen as the secret ingredient that made Romo pop early on in the latter’s analysis role but as Nantz has seemingly shown restraint in picking up all of the inane things Romo puts down, the issues with Tony’s commentary have become more glaring.

Tony Romo referenced his infamous playoff mistake and Jim Nantz didn't pick up on it, so Romo said it again lol pic.twitter.com/TiiYN7VDT7 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) January 30, 2022

Is something going on with Tony Romo in the broadcaster’s booth?

The answer: I don’t know, Jim.