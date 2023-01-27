Tom Brady’s Divorce With Gisele Caused 15-Pound Weight Loss, Says Former Coach: ‘Very Stressful’

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady may be immortal on the football field – at least until this past fall – but off the field, he’s just like any other guy going through a breakup.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady lost 15 pounds during the final months of his relationship with now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen last year, and former QB’s coach Clyde Christensen admitted he was “worried about him.”

“He lost that weight. It was very stressful,” Christensen told The Tampa Bay Times. Christensen left the Bucs after five years and retired from the NFL last week.

“He battled and he hurt, but he put on the brave face and did it again. You’ve got a bunch of folks depending on you. I have an unbelievable respect for what Tom did this year. Off-the-charts amount of respect for him just managing things.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen split in October of last year. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Tom Brady former coach speaks on his 2022 season, divorce with Gisele Bündchen

Brady and the Bucs were pretty terrible for 19 weeks this season, all the way up and through their embarrassing 31-14 playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Brady never really looked like himself, the offense was painful to watch, and the GOAT even suffered his first three-game losing skid back in October.

Yikes.

On top of all that, Brady and Gisele were working through divorce proceedings behind closed doors. The longtime couple apparently decided to call it a career when Brady un-retired back in March, angering Gisele to a point of no return.

Brady left Bucs training camp in August for 11 days to try and reconcile with his former wife, but it was to no avail.

How does a man decide what to do with his remaining greatness? A deeper look into Tom Brady's Final Dilemma: pic.twitter.com/DWbGIuMzzX — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 26, 2023

“To watch Tom have to leave training camp for 11 days to take care of some personal problems, it was heartbreaking stuff,” Christensen said. “A divorce. Worrying about his kids. Hard stuff. But then you’re still expected to do your job when you get back. No one cares. And you’ve got a team. You have everyone depending on you. The show goes on.”

Darlington added that sources have told him that Brady, at times this season, insisted that he wanted to return to the Bucs to be “part of the solution,” while two other teams are apparently gearing up to make a run at the future Hall of Famer if he doesn’t retire.

“It’s amazing to watch Tom Brady, in the middle of going through all those tough times, somehow keep it in the lane and get to the playoffs and win a division,” Christensen added. “People don’t see that side of it. Wins and losses are really, really important, but it’s a much bigger picture than that.”