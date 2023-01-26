Gisele Bündchen And Trainer “Friend” Up The Ante With Scenic Horseback Ride

Gisele Bündchen and jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, who Team Gisele swears is just a family friend, continue to do very Friends-With-Benefits-ish things …

Like go horseback riding through the mountains of Costa Rica.

Sure, Team Gisele. Just a longtime family friend who trains mom and the kids once and while. Whatever you say!

Look away, Tom Brady. You don’t deserve this.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are inseparable.

Gisele Bündchen seen with trainer again as Tom Brady mulls NFL future

Doesn’t smell the sniff test for me, despite Team Gisele denying and all rumors late last year.

I don’t have enough money for a personal trainer and never will, but, if I did, I don’t think we’d go horseback riding together. Just doesn’t seem like a great idea.

Unless, of course, you’re newly single and trying to get back out there while you’re MVP husband debates for the fourth straight January whether or not he wants to keep playing football.

Anyway, rumors of this (non) relationship started to percolate late last year in the wake of Gisele and Brady’s pre-Halloween divorce when the two were spotted in Costa Rica.

Gisele’s camp said Joaquim was simply in town training the kids — and mom — as part of their homeschooling program.

The latest ‘gotcha’ moment – before this one, at least – came when Gisele was spotted on a morning jog with the family trainer.

It appears the two have now upped the ante and resorted to a little horseback riding to pass the time while Brady tours schools back home in Miami.

Fishy.

I’m sure this won’t be the last we hear of Gisele and Joaquim, so stay tuned. Or don’t. Doesn’t matter to me.