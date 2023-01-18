Gisele Bündchen Seen With Jiu-Jitsu ‘Friend’ Days After Tom Brady Loss

As Tom Brady limped into the offseason, ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was spotted running in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu boyfriend instructor Joaquim Valente.

You know what they say? Couples who run together, stay together.

Late last year, in the wake of her and Brady’s pre-Halloween divorce, rumors began to trickle out linking Bündchen with Valente – the family’s longtime martial arts trainer.

Team Gisele was quick to shoot down the spicy rumor, saying Joaquim was simply in Costa Rica training the kids — and mom — as part of their homeschooling program.

Unfortunately, common sense explanations don’t fly in today’s world, and folks near and far have been monitoring the Gisele-Joaquim relationship ever since.

The latest ‘gotcha’ moment came a few days ago, when Gisele was spotted on a morning jog with the family trainer – and a dog!

Eh, I don’t know. Joaquim’s playing it a little fast and loose with his eyes if you ask me. I’ve never had a trainer look at me like that!

Now, granted, it’s not often people mistake me for Gisele Bündchen, but still.

Anyway, it seems these two just can’t stay out of the spotlight, and it doesn’t help that it comes mere days after Tom Brady was ousted from the playoffs in pretty embarrassing fashion.

Bundchen and Valente both hail from Brazil, and share a love of sport and wellness following dinner at a picturesque Japanese restaurant in Costa Rica pic.twitter.com/osFpndDGWA — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 15, 2022

The Bucs STUNK this year, Brady looked disinterested against the Cowboys – except for the soccer-style tackle attempt, which was bold – and now we head into another offseason full of questions.

Does Tom finally hang it up once and for all? Does he still have the fire in him? Will he get caught aboard yet another owner’s yacht in a secret meeting? Does this picture jumpstart another Super Bowl run for the GOAT?

A lot of questions. Can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.