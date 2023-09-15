Tom Brady Joins Delta, Company Immediately Ruins SkyMiles And SkyClub

Videos by OutKick

Maybe Tom Brady should stick to just living the good life after a GOAT Hall of Fame career.

His TB12 investment didn’t work out so well. That whole FTX Bitcoin push? Yeah, not ideal after losing $48 million on it. And now his recent partnership with Delta is about to burn down the company’s customer loyalty program after announced changes to its SkyMiles program.

People are mad, very mad.

This past week the airline announced major changes to its much coveted Delta SkyMiles and subsequent Delta Lounge access that is going to make it just for the elite of the elite to be able to use it. It affects everyone – from all levels of American Express card holders to Delta members unless of course you’re absolutely loaded with cash.

Forget about diarrhea in the aisles, now Delta is bringing this crap show straight to its most loyal flyers.

Delta passengers now know that they are essentially screwed. And forget Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, he aint gonna be helping you any time soon.

Tom Brady may be in over his head with his new Delta partnership. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BIG, BAD CHANGES

There are three major changes that has Delta trending for all the wrong reasons on social media.

First up, for those that book a basic economy ticket, you will NO longer be allowed to enter any of the Delta’s lounges regardless if your carrying a Platinum Card and want to pay the daily fee. Sorry, no free mimosas or croissants for you!

Then, for those that are used to acquiring miles in order to get bumped up or keep their current status, they are also going to be hit hard as the airline is now not going to be looking at HOW MANY miles, but HOW MUCH you pay. Yikes. For example, I know plenty of people that would book short trips to Boston and back for less than like a $100 just because they had to keep their miles up towards the end of the annual period. Now that Doesn’t matter.

If that wasn’t enough, the powers-that-be don’t want any of the peasants around them. They have now raised the criteria to achieve Silver or Diamond status. It will now cost $60,000 to reach Silver Medallion status, or a nice easy $350,000 for Diamond Medallion.

Oh, and you can only use the lounge 6 times if you are AMEX Platinum or AMEX Business Platinum. And if you’re Delta Reserved Business you can only use it 10 times per year – and guess what, if you have a layover and use it at different airports, each is counted separately. LOL. Christ Delta what are you doing.

Delta has changes its SkyMiles program. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

MANY ARE NOT HAPPY TO SAY THE LEAST

Dear @Delta after 30+ years, today you just lost my loyalty. Congratulations! You snatched any incentive from a majority of your frequent flyers, even Platinum & Diamond. Remember, you’re the ones who broke it. #Delta #skymiles #DeltaNews — Robyn Bagley (@gallagherrobyn) September 14, 2023

Hey @DeltaNewsHub @Delta

Your new skymiles 2024 plan SUCKS. The devaluation of you loyal customers is beyond demeaning. I have 1.7 MILLION miles that are now essentially worthless. So much for my 25+ years of loyalty. @united @SouthwestAir get ready as a ton of us will be coming — mike whitley (@mikewhitley2) September 14, 2023

@Delta skymiles program now caters exclusively to the rich. It's not the miles flown, it's the $$ spent. This will disadvantage military service members that travel on gov't rate tickets and reward those who don't care about how much they spend. Nice try. pic.twitter.com/0oSJ9jRsy7 — mike284 (@mike_284) September 14, 2023

SOME DELTA CHANGES START IN JANUARY OF 2024

Some words of advice for Tom Brady. My man just live your life and maybe sit the whole investing thing out for a bit. Focus on reading a teleprompter for your FOX NFL broadcasting debut next season or something. Do you really want to get involved in airline industry drama of all things?

It’s wild that Delta would do this now of all times with the travel industry already being a damn mess and knowing the backlash and boycott that other airlines like Southwest Airlines have previously felt.

Not a great idea to screw over literally your most loyal flyers.