Southwest Airlines Is Having A Week, And America Is NOT Happy About All The Cancelled Flights

Anybody trying to fly this holiday season is all asking the same question: What the hell is going on with our airline industry?

Although some parts of the country are still suffering from bad weather that are causing delays and cancellations, many airlines have been able to resume relatively normal service.

Essentially everyone except Southwest Airlines.

SWA has over 4x the amount of cancelled flights as any other airline today.

According to Flight Aware, nearly 2,600 Southwest flights have been flat out cancelled today. That’s followed by China Eastern at 638. As far as American airliners go? The next one after Southwest is Spirit with 88.

Southwest hasn’t really given an explanation as to why they are more of a mess than the other airlines. Earlier today they released a statement that wasn’t too reassuring to stranded passengers. The company blamed the weather for the “operational conditions” that forced “daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude,” that they are still recovering from.

PEOPLE ARE LOSING IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Southwest has been trending on social media for days because of an inordinate amount of flights not only being postponed, but cancelled altogether. And unfortunately it doesn’t look to be getting better anytime soon.

People all across the country are losing their absolute minds, and rightfully so. This would be terrible any time of the year – but especially during the Christmas and holiday season when people have limited time to travel.

@SouthwestAir Hey management at Southwest. Yes you, Bob Jordan CEO, get familiar with and lawyer up about what a Class Action lawsuit entails and how many will be in the class. What I witnessed and was subjected to today was once in a lifetime. Your tenure is over — Harrison (@HarriDavidson) December 27, 2022

Even OutKick 360’s Chad Withrow got stuck in chaos – having to drive 13 hours with his family as if he was part of a new National Lampoons Vacation movie!

The family’s flight to Nebraska on @SouthwestAir was canceled. Not postponed. Canceled. Now I’m driving 13 hours in this. I hope you are enjoying your Monday. pic.twitter.com/SCdUd3XjQ0 — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) December 26, 2022

And good luck trying to get in touch with any SWA representative. People are waiting hours at the airports just to essentially be given no information, or worst yet – that their flight is cancelled with no backup options.

The official Southwest Airlines Twitter account has this lovely message which you KNOW nobody is answering that phone call.

You literally may get to your destination quicker if you just walked than by the time you speak to an actual human being and not that AI crap that never gives you a full answer.

We continue to experience high call and social inquiry volumes. Please check your flight status and explore self-service options here: https://t.co/WIFDwb9epE pic.twitter.com/PCMDOYGHON — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 26, 2022

WILL THE GOVERNMENT INTERVENE?

Normally I shudder whenever the government gets involved in anything. However, maybe this time they should. Already we’re hearing from various Senators including Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts. They have both called for Southwest to actually PAY back the affected customers with a full refund.

INBOX: Senators calling for Southwest to pay passengers back for "avoidable holiday cancellations." pic.twitter.com/eQFqlJwiB2 — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) December 27, 2022

Meanwhile, somebody woke up President Biden who tweeted out earlier that his Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation will be looking into it.

Thousands of flights nationwide have been canceled around the holidays.



Our Administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable.



If you’ve been affected by cancellations, go to @USDOT’s dashboard to see if you’re entitled to compensation. https://t.co/r0YBCPyKes https://t.co/1ZdqhBOAoL — President Biden (@POTUS) December 27, 2022

The Southwest Airlines cancellation disaster — 2/3rds of all flights are now cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday — has gotten so bad even Mayor Pete’s team finally noticed. https://t.co/LKFZUMjT40 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 27, 2022

PEOPLE JUST WANT TO GET TO THEIR DESTINATIONS

Regardless what excuses are made for why this happened, it doesn’t make things any better for the actual people being affected by what’s happening.

Not only were people stranded for hours, or had to rearrange their travel plans entirely, but the luggage has been an absolute disaster as well.

From luggage being boarded on wrong flights, to not being able to find it in general – the situation is a colossal collapse – with literal life or death implications, as some reported that they don’t have their medication that they need!

Oh and even if you are fortunate to find another flight to your destination on a different airline, good luck paying for it:

Ran into a couple at Hollywood Burbank that had their Southwest flight to Denver this morning canceled. They need to get back home because they are low on medication and rebooking is not available till Saturday. Here are flights on Thursday with other carriers. #flightgouging pic.twitter.com/exCCnSr5Sc — Andrew J. Campa (@campadrenews) December 27, 2022

As a southwest customer for years, they rebooked my flight, they did NOTHING to help me get home as a person with a chronic terminal illness who HAD to get home for medication. They said nothing we can do, no help!So we spent $1000 with American to get me home!@SouthwestAir — alisha brown (@AFbaseballmom13) December 27, 2022

JUST A MESS EVERYWHERE

And once you finally do get to your destination… just look at this absolute mess:

Baggage claim at @DENAirport. Line to file a claim is about 2-3 hrs long, seemingly a little better than yesterday. @SouthwestAir employees are handing out snacks. People w/ canceled flights who checked their bag are being told luggage is going to their final destination. @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/VxmjVpiGYZ — Courtney Yuen (@courtyuen) December 27, 2022

It’s a luggage madhouse at Oakland International Airport’s Southwest baggage claim where staff are working around the clock to organize luggage that arrived at OAK while the passengers who own it are stranded somewhere else @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/eAiPn0hL39 — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) December 27, 2022

@cnnbrk being held hostage by southwest!!! They won’t give us our baggage, can’t handle the # of customers stranded, lines are 5 hrs long. Need medication to get out of here!!! pic.twitter.com/ZfN7vXy1Tf — Myah (@myah_harder27) December 26, 2022

WHAT’S NEXT?

The priority needs to be for Southwest to safely get things back up and running again. But all signs – including the number of flights already delayed, point to that not happening in a quick manner.

Will Southwest economically survive this as a company? Based on the social media responses below and already threats of class-action lawsuits, they are going to have their work cut out for them. People are PISSED and rightfully so. This makes the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster debacle look like an appetizer compared to the crap show that is happening right now. Southwest is going to learn the hard way not to mess around with people’s holidays.

Social media runs the world these days and Southwest’s reputation is in the damn gutter.

As I wrote above, Congress is already planning on getting involved and I wouldn’t be surprised at some investigations. However, that of course will probably lead to more regulations, which isn’t always the best answer.

But Congressional investigations won’t happen till further down the line. As of right now, people are LIVID about their current travel dilemma.

Godspeed to the 20-something-year-olds that are running the Southwest social media accounts.

If anyone is setting up a class action lawsuit against @SouthwestAir myself along with thousands of others will be glad to join. What they did to us was just wrong and they show no sign of trying to make it right. #SouthwestAirlines #flightdelays #FlightAware — Wes Vallentine (@WCVallentine) December 27, 2022

Only two employees have been tasked with managing this #southwestairlines disaster. Kudos to these two for continuing to work while the dipshits at corporate play golf. #swa #southwest pic.twitter.com/gOC6VbGhMA — William Axl Bailey (@WillAxlBailey) December 27, 2022

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s parents’ flight out of Austin was canceled.



They picked up a rental car at 10 p.m., drove overnight and are currently in the middle of a 20-hour drive across the country to Miami for the Orange Bowl, their son’s first college start. — David Ubben (@davidubben) December 27, 2022

Small taste of the travel disaster: Thurs Southwest flight from MKE was canceled today. All options to rebook are unavailable until Sunday. Similar flights from Chicago are hovering around $1300-2000. I’m flexible and don’t mind waiting at all but most people likely can’t! pic.twitter.com/tZqcoLkkyP — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) December 27, 2022

Here is the video of the intercom announcement.

Speaker says staffing issues have led to the cancelation of 90% of Sky Harbor Southwest flights. They say they cannot get anyone out for the next 4 days. https://t.co/eULewj44Zm pic.twitter.com/fnlay8sBw5 — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) December 26, 2022

The Southwest travel disaster nationwide isn’t merely a one-time PR problem. This is the biggest crisis in the airline’s history, a fundamentally business-altering situation. It will take a lot to regain trust. — Ryan Welton (@ryanwelton) December 27, 2022

I’m not even traveling and Southwest has pissed me off. — tommygknowsbest (@tommygknowsbest) December 27, 2022