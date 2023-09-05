Explosive Diarrhea Grounds Delta Flight, Eyewitnesses Give Full Reports

Videos by OutKick

The Internet is buzzing today over the news an Atlanta to Barcelona-bound Delta flight was forced to turn around Friday night after a passenger experienced a moment they soon won’t forget. According to an FAA flight report for Delta flight 194, the crew was dealing with a “biohazard” issue that included “diarrhea all over.”

A Delta plane bound for Barcelona from Atlanta was forced to turn around and head back to Atlanta after a passenger had a bad case of diarrhea. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Twitter user, Dee W., whose partner was on the flight, it was a pretty bad scene. “It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible,” Dee relayed from her partner. “The vanilla scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s–t. After the plane landed, it was thoroughly cleaned.”

“They didn’t leave until around 2:30 a.m.”

Dee says Delta went above and beyond to make that plane right for her partner and fellow passengers.

“The flight was met by emergency vehicles and EMTs carried the sick passenger off the plane. My partner said the plane was cleaner when they got back on at 2:00 am than it was the first time they got on. No smell either,” Dee added.

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴



The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023

Lucky for us, there are more eyewitnesses who experienced this horrible moment in flight history that the Wright Brothers probably couldn’t have envisioned.

“Both my wife and I were on the flight,” John Hurdt wrote on Twitter. “It was a mess. The pilots made the right decision to turn around. The ground crew ripped out the carpet and put new in. Considering the circumstances, the ground grew did a great job, along [with] the attendants and pilots.”

Flight insider Theewarea51, who posted all the intel on this flight, cut to the chase.

“I saw a pic showing the aisle, it was literally down the “entire” aisle!,” the Insider® tweeted.